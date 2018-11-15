Exclusive: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On PORGY AND BESS with Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis

To celebrate 10 years of musical theatre at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University (A.R.T.) BroadwayWorld is counting down to their production of ExtraOrdinary, a show highlighting productions of the past decade - including those which made it all the way to Broadway, with never-before-seen photos, videos, and more!

Today's production is The Gershwin's PORGY AND BESS which starred Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis, along with Joshua Henry, David Alan Grier, Nikki Renee Daniels, and more!

In 1935, Porgy and Bess premiered at the Colonial Theatre in Boston. Now, 76 years later, the A.R.T. brings back Porgy and Bess in a new production. This classic American tale is set in the 1930s in Catfish Row, a neighborhood in Charleston, South Carolina. Bess, beautiful and troubled, turns to Porgy, the crippled beggar, in search of safety after her possessive lover Crown commits murder. As Porgy and Bess's love grows, their future is threatened by Crown and the conniving Sporting Life. This heartbreaking love story boasts some of the most famous and beloved works from the Great American Songbook, including: "Summertime," "Bess, You Is My Woman," "It Ain't Necessarily So" and "I Loves You, Porgy."

ExtraOrdinary is a cabaret retrospective celebrating ten years of musical theater at the A.R.T. This season marks Diane Paulus' tenth as the A.R.T.'s Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director. The limited run begins on Friday, November 16 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and ends on Friday, November 30, 2018.

Tickets for ExtraOrdinary start at $25 and are available now online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to Subscribers, Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, and others.









Porgy and Bess Rehearsals at A.R.T.



Audra McDonald and Norm Lewis



