EstroGenius On Film Presents A One Night Only Virtual Screening Of (W/HOLE) By AORTA Films

The EstroGenius Festival presents a one night only virtual screening of the award winning (W/HOLE) by AORTA Films on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 8pm.

This screening is part of Estro on Film, a one-time, special event series created for these #stayhome times. Tickets for (W/HOLE) are $10 and can be purchased online at https://www.extrofromestro.org/event-info/w-hole-by-aorta-films.

This event is for mature audiences only.

(W/HOLE) is an evening-length film created by queer/feminist porn collective AORTA films in collaboration with performance company the A.O. Movement Collective, exploring the incredible potency of queer hedonism, specifically how the authentic performativity of kink and queer porn can evolve trauma into orgasm, and grief into politically radical, transformative, body-based joy. This work aims to negotiate pornographic embodiment as an anti-oppressive, trans-inclusive feminist practice rooted in femme caretaking and risk, and contextualizes itself as a choreographic process.

(W/HOLE) investigates the complexity of pleasure, exploring the so-called obscenity of bodies in their most tremendous capacity-their glorious, illicit humanity. At turns lush, humorous, sincere, erotic, joyful, and intense, (W/HOLE) forsakes traditional expectations of "porn" to create an unexpectedly textured landscape of desire. Amidst ecstatic water balloon fights, opulent feasts devoured without utensils, narrations of pleasure, lewd hand gestures, densely scored orgies, improvisational performance, and intense kink dynamics, (W/HOLE) proposes a new type of pornography: a world of queer sex that is at once surreally lush and intensely real. The film celebrates queer pleasure as resistance, while inviting viewers of all identities towards their own human capacity for pleasure.

(W/HOLE) premiered at the Invisible Dog Art Center and has won Best Film (Fiction) at the Vienna Porn Film Festival, Best Feature at the Hacker Porn Film Festival in Rome, additionally screening at the London Porn Film Festival (closing film), Athens Porn Film Festival (opening film), BRIEFS erotic short film competition, BU Festival, LADYFEST Maastricht, Los Angeles Underground Film Forum, SECS Fest, and the Berlin Porn Film Festival.





