Erika Henningsen Set Departure Date From MEAN GIRLS

Erika Henningsen has set her departure date from Mean Girls on Broadway. The actress announced on Instagram that she will be departing on February 22.

"Who needs a cap and gown when you have a Mathletes jacket," Henningsen wrote in her caption. "NORTH SHORE GRADUATION DATE: February 22. I love you Cady Jane Heron. More words later."

Erika Henningsen previously portrayed Fantine in the recent Broadway revival of Les Miserables. Her other credits include Kim Ravenal in PBS' Live from Lincoln Center: Show Boat; Beth in Signature Theatre's world premiere of Kathleen Marshall/Sheryl Crow' musical, Diner; featured opposite Tyne Daly in York Theatre Company's staging of Jerry Herman's Dear World; Nellie Forbush in South Pacific and Sophie in Mamma Mia! at PCLO.

She is a recipient of Alan Eisenberg Actors' Equity Award and graduate of University of Michigan BFA Musical Theater.





