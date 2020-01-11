Erika Henningsen Set Departure Date From MEAN GIRLS
Erika Henningsen has set her departure date from Mean Girls on Broadway. The actress announced on Instagram that she will be departing on February 22.
"Who needs a cap and gown when you have a Mathletes jacket," Henningsen wrote in her caption. "NORTH SHORE GRADUATION DATE: February 22. I love you Cady Jane Heron. More words later."
Who needs a cap and gown when you have a Mathletes jacket. NORTH SHORE GRADUATION DATE: February 22. I love you Cady Jane Heron. More words later. For now, come spend the next five weeks with me @meangirlsbway and play the game, "How many times will Erika cry this week?"
A post shared by Erika Henningsen (@erikahenningsen) on Jan 11, 2020 at 1:57pm PST
Erika Henningsen previously portrayed Fantine in the recent Broadway revival of Les Miserables. Her other credits include Kim Ravenal in PBS' Live from Lincoln Center: Show Boat; Beth in Signature Theatre's world premiere of Kathleen Marshall/Sheryl Crow' musical, Diner; featured opposite Tyne Daly in York Theatre Company's staging of Jerry Herman's Dear World; Nellie Forbush in South Pacific and Sophie in Mamma Mia! at PCLO.
She is a recipient of Alan Eisenberg Actors' Equity Award and graduate of University of Michigan BFA Musical Theater.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A new video has surfaced from behind the scenes of the film Uncut Gems, where Idina Menzel is seen singing Seasons of Love from Rent!... (read more)
PHOTO: Get A First Look At The Broadway Cast Of COMPANY
Isn't it warm, isn't it rosy? With the highly-anticipated revival of Company opening on Broadway this March, we're getting a first look at the show's ... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Watch the Pilot of NBC's New Musical Comedy ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: Anne Hathaway and Kit Harington In Talks For New Hollywood Play DOUBLE FEATURE
Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington are in 'very early discussions' to star opposite one another in Double Featu... (read more)
THE NANNY: A NEW MUSICAL is in Development with Fran Drescher, Peter Marc Jacobson, and Rachel Bloom at the Helm
The Nanny is being developed into a Broadway musical, producers Brian Zeilinger and Scott Zeilinger announced today, to be based on the iconic Sony Pi... (read more)
Dharon E. Jones Replaces Ben Cook in WEST SIDE STORY
Dharon E. Jones, making his Broadway debut, will succeed actor Ben Cook in the role of 'Riff' in the new Broadway production of West Side Story, produ... (read more)