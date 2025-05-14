Emjay Roa Joins MJ THE MUSICAL as 'Little Michael' Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emjay Roa will join the cast of MJ the Musical on Broadway, in the role of ‘Little Michael’ beginning tonight, Wednesday, May 14. Originally from New Rochelle, Emjay Roa will make his Broadway debut in the production. He replaces Austin Rankin who will be joining the MJ National Tour.

MJ now spans three continents between five global productions. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.8 million patrons on Broadway and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times. The Broadway production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson. The North American Tour has played to over 1.5 million patrons and is currently playing in Fort Worth, TX, at the Bass Performance Hall, starring Jordan Markus. The Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre starring Roman Banks.

About Emjay Roa

Regional credits include South Pacific (Jerome, Goodspeed), and The Bodyguard (Fletcher, Theatre By The Sea). He appeared in a reading of Big Fish (Young Will) Animation credits include “Dora the Explorer,” and “Alma’s Way.”