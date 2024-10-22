Elphaba and Glinda Vinyl Editions for WICKED Soundtrack Now Available for Pre-Order

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Elphaba and Glinda vinyl variants have been added to the lineup for the official Wicked soundtrack, which is set for release on November 22. The soundtrack will come in a green (Elphaba) and a pink (Glinda) edition, each featuring an image of the character on the cover. The colorful variants are available to pre-order now. Take a look at the announcement video!

Other versions include a green and pink Target exclusive vinyl, a picture disc vinyl, a standard black vinyl, a standard CD, a Target exclusive CD, and a Barnes & Noble exclusive CD. Take a look at the different options HERE.

The forthcoming soundtrack will include every song from Act One of the stage, beginning with No One Mourns the Wicked and concluding with the iconic Defying Gravity. Rather than also opting to include the underscoring by Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, the soundtrack only features the sung numbers. However, it's possible that a deluxe soundtrack could be released sometime down the line.

Tracklist:

1. No One Mourns the Wicked - Ariana Grande ft. Andy Nyman, Courtney Mae-Briggs, Jeff Goldblum, Sharon D. Clarke & Jenna Boyd

2. Dear Old Shiz - Shiz University Choir ft. Ariana Grande

3. The Wizard And I - Cynthia Erivo ft. Michelle Yeoh

4. What Is This Feeling? - Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

5. Something Bad - Peter Dinklage ft. Cynthia Erivo

6. Dancing Through Life - Jonathan Bailey ft. Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode & Cynthia Erivo

7. Popular - Ariana Grande

8. I’m Not That Girl - Cynthia Erivo

9. One Short Day - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

10. A Sentimental Man - Jeff Goldblum

11. Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo ft. Ariana Grande

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!