Ellen Greene Starring in New Short Film BEATRIX IS INVISIBLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Shop of Horrors alum Ellen Greene is leading a new short film, which will make its world premiere this month at the Palm Springs International Short Film Festival. Beatrix Is Invisible, written and directed by Alex Farias, features Greene as the title character, also starring Rhys Mitchell, Taylor Shurte, Haiden Pino, Justin Livingston, Melina Paez, and L'metrius Long.

The official synopsis reads: "When Beatrix finds herself feeling disconnected and insignificant, she reaches out to the world around her for meaning. Unsuccessful, she is called to step far out of her comfort zone to sense her place in the world again."

Beatrix Is Invisible will screen as part of the Palm Springs International ShortFest, which runs June 24-30 in Palm Springs, CA. Learn more about the film and check out the full lineup here.

Ellen Greene is known for her celebrated turn as Audrey in the original production of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors. She reprised the role for the 1986 film adaptation and again in 2015 for the New York City Center Encores! production opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. Broadway credits include Rachel Lily Rosenbloom and Don't You Ever Forget It, The Little Prince and the Aviator, Threepenny Opera, and Three Men on a Horse. On screen, she has appeared in One Fine Day, Pushing Daisies, Hannibal, and many more.

Watch the trailer for Beatrix Is Invisible below.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos