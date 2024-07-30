Edie Falco to Extend an Additional Week in PRE-EXISTING CONDITION

Falco will join the show on August 6, and star through August 23.
|
Emmy Award winner Edie Falco will extend for an additional week in Pre-Existing Condition by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland. Ms. Falco will now play the role of “A” through August 23. It was recently announced that Ms. Falco would take over the role on August 6.
Pre-Existing Condition, directed by Maria Dizzia, is currently playing at the Connelly Theater (220 East 4th St.) in the intimate 60-seat Upstairs space.
Pre-Existing Condition is a play exploring the challenges, shared community, and everyday indignities of learning to move forward after a life-altering, harmful relationship.
The role of “A” has rotated throughout the production and is currently played by Tavi Gevinson (“American Horror Story”) through August 3. Previously, the role was played by Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Julia Chan (Uncle Vanya), Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia (In the Next Room) and Tony Award winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H.).
The cast also includes Sarah Steele (“The Good Fight”), Dael Orlandersmith (Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Yellowman), Greg Keller (Alliance); with Raquel Chavez (Uncle Vanya) and Gregory Connors (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), understudies.
The performance schedule for the week of August 19-August 23 will be Monday at 7:30pm, Tuesday at 3:30pm & 7:30pm, Wednesday at 7:30pm, Thursday at 3:30pm & 7:30pm and Friday at 3:30pm & 7:30pm.
Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane) serves as Creative Consultant on the production. In addition to Ms. Kauffman, the creative team includes Louisa Thompson (A Simulacrum), Set Designer; Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash (Stereophonic), Costume Designer; Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Enemy of the People, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Lighting Designer; Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan (The Skin of Our Teeth), Sound Designer. Taylor Williams is Casting Director, Ashley-Rose Galligan is Production Stage Manager, Eric Nolan Mattingly is Assistant Stage Manager with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as General Management. Associate Producer is Joe Meyer. David Manella at Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as Production Counsel.
Videos