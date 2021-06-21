Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards Announce First Round of 2021 Recipients

Theatre Communications Group has announced the recipients of the first round of the 2021 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards. The awards, totaling $1,072,000, allow 28 productions extra time for the development and rehearsal of new plays with the entire creative team, hoping to extend the life of the world premiere play after its first run. This round represents the first iteration of the New Play Awards after theatres' seasons were cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last 15 years, the Edgerton Foundation has awarded over $14,385,000 to 458 productions, enabling many plays to schedule subsequent productions following their world premieres. Thirty have made it to Broadway, including: Curtains, 13, Next to Normal, 33 Variations, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), Time Stands Still, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, A Free Man of Color, Good People, Chinglish, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Bronx Bombers, Casa Valentina, Outside Mullingar, All the Way, Eclipsed, Bright Star, Hamilton, The Columnist, In Transit, A Doll's House Part 2, Indecent, Dear Evan Hansen, Oslo, Escape to Margaritaville, The Prom, JUNK: The Golden Age of Debt, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, and Head Over Heels. Sixteen plays were nominated for Tony Awards, with All the Way, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Oslo winning the best play or musical awards. Eleven plays were nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, with wins for The Hot Wing King (2021), Cost of Living (2018), Hamilton (2016), The Flick (2014), Water by the Spoonful (2012), and Next to Normal (2010).

"After the most difficult year in our theatre field's recent history, the Edgerton Foundation's transformational investment in new plays has never been more important," said Teresa Eyring, executive director, TCG. "The Foundation's support of longer rehearsal processes has always been valuable, but now, as our field reopens with a focus on safety and inclusion, that support is truly life-giving. Theatre artists will have a chance to breathe, and to take the time they need after the losses of last year as they make the plays that will knit our country back together."

The first round of the 2021 Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards were presented to:

Born with Teeth

by Liz Duffy Adams

at Alley Theatre

Noir

music by Duncan Sheik

book by Kyle Jarrow

lyrics by Kyle Jarrow &

Duncan Sheik

at Alley Theatre

House of Shades

by Beth Steel

at Almeida Theatre, London, UK

Father/Daughter

by Kait Kerrigan

at Aurora Theatre Company

The Garden

by Charlayne Woodard

at Baltimore Center Stage

Refuge

co-created by Satya Jnani Chavez & Andrew Rosendorf

transcreation by Marialuisa Burgos

at Curious Theatre Company

Soft Target

by Emily Kaczmarek

at Geffen Theatre

Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill

words and music by Matt Schatz

at Geffen Theatre

Good Night, Oscar

by Doug Wright

at Goodman Theatre

to the yellow house

by Kimber Lee

at La Jolla Playhouse

Mother Russia

by Lauren Yee

at La Jolla Playhouse

Prayer for the French Republic

by Joshua Harmon

at Manhattan Theatre Club

The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents the 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion in the Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel

by Colette Robert

music and lyrics by Dionne McClain-Freeney

at New Georges and The Movement Theatre Company

Mr. Dickens' Hat

by Michael Hollinger

at Northlight Theatre

A.D.16

by Cinco Paul & Bekah Brunstetter

at Olney Theatre Center

Tambo & Bones

by Dave Harris

at Playwrights Horizons

Wish You Were Here

by Sanaz Toossi

at Playwrights Horizons

Suffragist

by Shaina Taub

at The Public Theater

Top of the World

by Catherine Butterfield

at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

"We declare you a terrorist..."

by Tim J. Lord

at Round House Theatre

The Magician's Elephant

book and lyrics Nancy Harris

music and lyrics Marc Teitler

adapted from the novel by Kate DiCamillo

at Royal Shakespeare Company

Bruce

by Richard Oberacker

at Seattle Repertory Theatre

Letters of Suresh

by Rajiv Joseph

at Second Stage Theater

A Case for the Existence of God

by Samuel D. Hunter

at Signature Theatre

Bald Sisters

by Vichet Chum

at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Nan and the Lower Body

by Jessica Dickey

at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

This Land Was Made

by Tori Sampson

at Vineyard Theatre

Row

book by Daniel Goldstein

music and lyrics by Dawn Landes

inspired by A Pearl in the Storm by Tori Murden McClure

at Williamstown Theatre Festival

"A story of reconnection, reconciliation, and regrowth, The Garden turned out to be the perfect play for this moment. As we're moving through this incredibly difficult time for our industry and our world, it is so meaningful for us to be able to support these artists as they remind us of our collective capacity to heal and to love," said Stephanie Ybarra, artistic director, Baltimore Center Stage. "With this grant from the Edgerton Foundation, Baltimore Center Stage is able to provide Charlayne Woodard an additional week of rehearsal that will undoubtedly be a vital opportunity to further explore the text in the room from the unique position as both the playwright and performer. Furthermore, this added time will allow the space for The Garden's team to seek and engage with audience feedback as we prepare to film the production for streaming - an invaluable piece of the process that has been complicated by the pandemic."

"A cast of 12! A three-piece band! Songs to learn, choreography to learn, immersive antics, breakaway ballgowns! The Cotillion, a play with music, toys with spectacle and -- for our two small theater companies -- will be no small feat," said Susan Bernfield, artistic director and producer, New Georges. Deadria Harrington, of The Movement Theatre Company's producing artistic leadership team, added "By granting us funds for additional rehearsal weeks with the 25 members of The Cotillion's all-Black-woman cast and creative team, the Edgerton New Play Award will have immeasurable impact on fulfilling their capacious vision."

