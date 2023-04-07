Early Music New York to Present CONCERTO PER VIOLINI in May

For its closing concert of the season, Early Music New York (EM/NY) will present a program of works for strings exemplifying the primacy of 18th century Italy's foremost hyphenate musicians. Arcangelo Corelli, Antonio Vivaldi, Pietro Locatelli and Francesco Geminiani parlayed their unparalleled virtuosity as violinists into their compositions, paving the way for future generations of composers to develop the modern concept of the instrumental concerto.

"The extended violin family, including the viola, cello and double bass, form the essential foundation of the symphony orchestra," states EM/NY Director Frederick Renz. "I am most pleased to focus on EM/NY's gifted string players in the closing program of the season."

Concert Information

CONCERTO PER VIOLINI

18TH CENTURY ITALIAN VIRTUOSI

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:30 pm

First Church of Christ, Scientist • Central Park West at 68th Street

~ Early Music New York, Frederick Renz, Director ~

Program to include

Antonio Corelli (1653 - 1713)

Concerto grosso in D major, Op. 6, No. 7, pub. 1714

Pietro Locatelli (1695 - 1764)

Concerto grosso in E-flat major, "Il pianto d'Arianna," Op. 7, No. 6, pub. 1741

Francesco Geminiani (1687 - 1762)

Concerto grosso, H.143 "La Fol[l]ia" in D minor, pub. 1729

[after Corelli's Violin Sonata, Opus 5, No. 12]

Antonio Vivaldi (1678 - 1741)

A Selection of Concerti and Sinfonie for strings

(program subject to change)

Tickets

$40.00 reserved seats; $20.00 student (w/valid ID, available at door, day of, when available)

Tickets available by phone (212-280-0330), on-line (www.EarlyMusicNY.org)

and at the door, half an hour prior to performance.

Group discounts available by telephone. All major credit cards accepted.

About the Artists

FREDERICK RENZ - DIRECTOR

Frederick Renz, Founder/Director of the Early Music Foundation, is internationally acclaimed for his work as a conductor, producer, director, performer and scholar, presenting music and music drama from the eleventh through the eighteenth centuries. He has received commissions from the Spoleto Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, individual grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Ingram Merrill Foundation, and awarded a doctorate honoris causa by the State University of New York, Fredonia. Detailed bio available on request.

EARLY MUSIC NEW YORK / EARLY MUSIC FOUNDATION

Early Music Foundation (EMF), a not-for-profit organization founded in 1974, is Artist-in-Residence at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City. Under the leadership of Frederick Renz, EMF's mission is to foster public understanding and appreciation of music and music drama from the eleventh through the eighteenth centuries.

EMF presents the historical performance ensemble and orchestra EARLY MUSIC NEW YORK - FREDERICK RENZ, DIRECTOR; operates the recording label Ex cathedra Records; and a administers a service-to-the-field project, "New York Early Music Central" (NYEMC), sponsoring/managing city-wide festivals serving the NYC historically-informed artist community.

Now in its forty-eighth season, Early Music New York reaps international acclaim for vibrant and provocative performances of historically informed repertoire from the medieval through the classical eras.

About the Venue

The First Church of Christ, Scientist is located in the heart of the Lincoln Square neighborhood, within the landmark Central Park West Historic District. Designed by Frederick R. Comstock, the copper-domed Beaux-Arts-style edifice dates from the turn of the 20th century, when it was built and originally dedicated as the Second Church of Christ, Scientist.

About its square-proportioned auditorium, NYC-Arts says, "With raked seating, First Church of Christ, Scientist's ambient and acoustical clarity is an ideal venue for chamber and orchestra performance."