EUREKA DAY Extended Again on Broadway Through Mid February

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Eureka Day, a play by Jonathan Spector, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, has extended for the second time. After opening December 16, 2024, Eureka Day will now run through February 16, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Read reviews for the production HERE!
Eureka Day stars Tony Award nominee Amber Gray as Carina, two-time Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht as Suzanne, Tony Award winner Bill Irwin as Don, Emmy Award nominee Thomas Middleditch as Eli, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz as Meiko. Eboni Flowers will assume the role of Carina starting Saturday, February 1.
Jonathan Spector’s explosive and timely comedy had its world premiere at Aurora Theatre Company in Berkeley, CA., and has been seen Off-Broadway at Colt Coeur and in London at The Old Vic. The New York Times, in their Critic’s Pick review of the Off-Broadway production, praised Eureka Day as “the perfect play for our age of disagreement.”
Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else—that is until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.
The production features: scenic design by Tony Award winner Todd Rosenthal; costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos; lighting design by two-time Tony Award nominee Jen Schriever; original music and sound design by Drama Desk Award nominees Rob Milburn & Michael Bodeen; projection design by Tony Award nominee David Bengali; intimacy & sensitivity coordinator Ann C. James; vocal coach Gigi Buffington; casting by Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie; Production Stage Manager is Charles M. Turner III
