EMOJILAND, SING STREET, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More Nominated for Off Broadway Alliance Awards

Click Here for More Articles on 2020 AWARDS SEASON

Michael Musto, joined the Off Broadway Alliance's Nominating Committee this morning and announced this season's Off Broadway Alliance Award nominees.

Awards will be presented in seven competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Musical Revival, Best Play Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show. Due to the shutdown, the awards ceremony will take place this Fall (date and location TBD).

In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off Broadway Awards will be presented to Gretchen Cryer, Woodie King, Jr., Eric Krebs and Barbara Zinn Krieger for their extraordinary contributions over many years, Mark Blum, Wynn Handman and Julia Miles will be posthumously honored with induction into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame, and the Friend of Off Broadway Award will be presented to The Drama Bookshop for their continued dedication to Off Broadway.

2019-20 Off Broadway Alliance Award Nominations are:

Best New Play:

Ain't No Mo'

By Jordan E. Cooper

Produced by The Public Theater

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

By Stephen Adly Guirgus

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company

Life Sucks

By Aaron Posner

Produced by Wheelhouse Theater

Make Believe

By Bess Wohl

Produced by Second Stage Theater

The Confession of Lily Dare

By Charles Busch

Produced by Jamie deRoy and Primary Stages

Best Play Revival:

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf

By Ntozake Shange

Produced by The Public Theater

Much Ado About Nothing

By William Shakespeare

Produced by The Public Theater

The Woman in Black

Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt

From the novel by Susan Hill

Presented by the McKittrick Hotel

Timon of Athens

By William Shakespeare

Produced by Theatre for a New Audience and Shakespeare Theater Company

Best New Musical:

A Strange Loop

Book, Music & Lyrics by Michael R Jackson

Produced by Playwrights Horizons and Page 73

Cambodian Rock Band

By Lauren Yee

Songs by Dengue Fever

Produced by Signature Theatre Company

Emojiand

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Keith Harrison and Laura Schein

Produced by Arborhouse Productions and Visceral Entertainment

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn

Book & Lyrics by Mark Saltzman

Produced by Amas Musical Theatre and Eric Krebs

Sing Street

Book by Enda Walsh, Music & Lyrics by John Carney and Gary Clark

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop

The Secret Life of Bees

Book by Lynn Nottage

Music by Duncan Sheik

Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead

Produced by the Atlantic Theater Company

Best Musical Revival:

Baby

Book by Sybille Pearson, Music by David Shire, Lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr

Produced by Out of the Box Theatrics

Enter Laughing

Book by Joseph Stein, Music & Lyrics by Stan Daniels

Produced by The York Theater Company

Little Shop of Horrors

Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken

Produced by Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, and Tom Kirdahy

Rock of Ages

Book by Chris D'Arienzo

Produced by S2BN Entertainment

The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Music and lyrics by Meredith Willson; Book and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan, based on the original book by Richard Morris; Music adaptation by Michael Rafter

Produced by Transport Group

Best Unique Theatrical Experience:

Dana H.

By Lucas Hnath

Produced by Vineyard Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Center Theatre Group

Midsummer: A Banquet

By William Shakespeare. Adapted by Zach Morris and Victoria Rae Sook

Produced by Food of Love Productions and Third Rail Projects

Novenas for a Lost Hospital

By Cusi Cram

Produced by Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

Playing Hot

Created by Kevin Armento and Jaki Bradley

Written by Kevin Armento and C.A. Johnson

Produced by Pipeline Theater

Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo

Created and Performed by Katsura Sunshine

Produced by Joe Trentacosta, Yoshitaka Tanaka, Yumi Shinozaki, and Marie Fukuda

Best Solo Performance:

Kathleen Chalfant in A Woman of the World

By Rebecca Gilman

Produced by The Acting Company and 59E59 Theaters

Keith Hamilton Cobb in American Moor

By Keith Hamilton Cobb

Produced by Evangeline Morphos, Frederick M Zollo, Red Bull Theater, Elizabeth I McCann, and Tom Shea

Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella

By Harvey Fierstein

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club

Ken Jennings in Gospel of John

Conceived by Ken Jennings

Produced by The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture

Bill Posley in The Day I Became Black

Created and written by Bill Posley

Produced by Kristen Boulé

Aedín Moloney in Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

Adaptation by Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann

Produced by Irish Repertory Theatre

Best Family Show:

Dog Man: The Musical

Music by Brad Alexander

Books and Lyrics by Kevin DelAguila

Based on the series by Dav Pilkey

Produced by TheatreWorks USA

Paddington Gets in a Jam

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller

Written by Doug Kmiotek

Based on the series by Michael Bond

Produced by Rockefeller Productions

She Persisted, The Musical

Script & Lyrics by Adam Tobin

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Adapted from the Book by Chelsea Clinton

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company

Taste the Clouds

Created by Hit the Lights! Theater Co.

Based on the book "Taste the Clouds" by Rita Marshall

Produced by New York Children's Theatre

The Big One-Oh!

Music by Doug Besterman

Lyrics by Dean Pitchford

Book by Timothy Allen McDonald

Based on the Novel by Dean Pitchford

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company

Special Honorees:

Legends of Off Broadway - honoring sustained achievement Off Broadway

Gretchen Cryer: Off-Broadway Playwright, lyricist, and actress, co-author of I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road



Woodie King, Jr.: Founding director of thea??New Federal Theatrea??ina??New York City and Off Broadway producer and director



Eric Krebs: Off Broadway producer and founder and director of the Off-Broadway's John Houseman Theater Center and Douglas Fairbanks Theater.



Barbara Zinn Krieger: Founder of New York City Children's Theater and Executive Director and Founder of Vineyard Theatre.

Off Broadway Hall of Fame Inductees - A posthumous award that honors a lifetime of extraordinary contributions to Off Broadway

Mark Blum an actor whose Off Broadway career spanned over five decades and 26 productions

Wynn Handman - Off Broadway Director and teacher and Co-Founder and Artistic Director ofa??The American Place Theatre

Julia Miles - Trailblazing Founder of the Women's Project Theater

Friend of Off Broadway - Award - honors persons or organizations for their steadfast support of the Off Broadway community over many years.

The Drama Bookshop

The winners of the Off Broadway Alliance Awards will be announced via Facebook at 11am on Tuesday, May 19 at OBA's homepage: https://www.facebook.com/offbroadwayalliance.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You