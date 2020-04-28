EMOJILAND, SING STREET, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More Nominated for Off Broadway Alliance Awards
Michael Musto, joined the Off Broadway Alliance's Nominating Committee this morning and announced this season's Off Broadway Alliance Award nominees.
Awards will be presented in seven competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Musical Revival, Best Play Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show. Due to the shutdown, the awards ceremony will take place this Fall (date and location TBD).
In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off Broadway Awards will be presented to Gretchen Cryer, Woodie King, Jr., Eric Krebs and Barbara Zinn Krieger for their extraordinary contributions over many years, Mark Blum, Wynn Handman and Julia Miles will be posthumously honored with induction into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame, and the Friend of Off Broadway Award will be presented to The Drama Bookshop for their continued dedication to Off Broadway.
2019-20 Off Broadway Alliance Award Nominations are:
Best New Play:
Ain't No Mo'
Produced by The Public Theater
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
By Stephen Adly Guirgus
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company
Life Sucks
By Aaron Posner
Produced by Wheelhouse Theater
Make Believe
By Bess Wohl
Produced by Second Stage Theater
The Confession of Lily Dare
Produced by Jamie deRoy and Primary Stages
Best Play Revival:
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf
Produced by The Public Theater
Much Ado About Nothing
Produced by The Public Theater
The Woman in Black
Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt
From the novel by Susan Hill
Presented by the McKittrick Hotel
Timon of Athens
Produced by Theatre for a New Audience and Shakespeare Theater Company
Best New Musical:
A Strange Loop
Book, Music & Lyrics by Michael R Jackson
Produced by Playwrights Horizons and Page 73
Cambodian Rock Band
By Lauren Yee
Songs by Dengue Fever
Produced by Signature Theatre Company
Emojiand
Book, Music, and Lyrics by Keith Harrison and Laura Schein
Produced by Arborhouse Productions and Visceral Entertainment
Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn
Book & Lyrics by Mark Saltzman
Produced by Amas Musical Theatre and Eric Krebs
Sing Street
Book by Enda Walsh, Music & Lyrics by John Carney and Gary Clark
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop
The Secret Life of Bees
Book by Lynn Nottage
Music by Duncan Sheik
Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead
Produced by the Atlantic Theater Company
Best Musical Revival:
Baby
Book by Sybille Pearson, Music by David Shire, Lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr
Produced by Out of the Box Theatrics
Enter Laughing
Book by Joseph Stein, Music & Lyrics by Stan Daniels
Produced by The York Theater Company
Little Shop of Horrors
Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken
Produced by Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, and Tom Kirdahy
Rock of Ages
Book by Chris D'Arienzo
Produced by S2BN Entertainment
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Music and lyrics by Meredith Willson; Book and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan, based on the original book by Richard Morris; Music adaptation by Michael Rafter
Produced by Transport Group
Best Unique Theatrical Experience:
Dana H.
By Lucas Hnath
Produced by Vineyard Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Center Theatre Group
Midsummer: A Banquet
By William Shakespeare. Adapted by Zach Morris and Victoria Rae Sook
Produced by Food of Love Productions and Third Rail Projects
Novenas for a Lost Hospital
By Cusi Cram
Produced by Rattlestick Playwrights Theater
Playing Hot
Created by Kevin Armento and Jaki Bradley
Written by Kevin Armento and C.A. Johnson
Produced by Pipeline Theater
Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo
Created and Performed by Katsura Sunshine
Produced by Joe Trentacosta, Yoshitaka Tanaka, Yumi Shinozaki, and Marie Fukuda
Best Solo Performance:
Kathleen Chalfant in A Woman of the World
Produced by The Acting Company and 59E59 Theaters
Keith Hamilton Cobb in American Moor
By Keith Hamilton Cobb
Produced by Evangeline Morphos, Frederick M Zollo, Red Bull Theater, Elizabeth I McCann, and Tom Shea
Harvey Fierstein in Bella Bella
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club
Ken Jennings in Gospel of John
Conceived by Ken Jennings
Produced by The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture
Bill Posley in The Day I Became Black
Created and written by Bill Posley
Produced by Kristen Boulé
Aedín Moloney in Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom
Adaptation by Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann
Produced by Irish Repertory Theatre
Best Family Show:
Dog Man: The Musical
Music by Brad Alexander
Books and Lyrics by Kevin DelAguila
Based on the series by Dav Pilkey
Produced by TheatreWorks USA
Paddington Gets in a Jam
Created by Jonathan Rockefeller
Written by Doug Kmiotek
Based on the series by Michael Bond
Produced by Rockefeller Productions
She Persisted, The Musical
Script & Lyrics by Adam Tobin
Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma
Adapted from the Book by Chelsea Clinton
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company
Taste the Clouds
Created by Hit the Lights! Theater Co.
Based on the book "Taste the Clouds" by Rita Marshall
Produced by New York Children's Theatre
The Big One-Oh!
Music by Doug Besterman
Lyrics by Dean Pitchford
Book by Timothy Allen McDonald
Based on the Novel by Dean Pitchford
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company
Special Honorees:
Legends of Off Broadway - honoring sustained achievement Off Broadway
Gretchen Cryer: Off-Broadway Playwright, lyricist, and actress, co-author of I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road
Woodie King, Jr.: Founding director of thea??New Federal Theatrea??ina??New York City and Off Broadway producer and director
Eric Krebs: Off Broadway producer and founder and director of the Off-Broadway's John Houseman Theater Center and Douglas Fairbanks Theater.
Barbara Zinn Krieger: Founder of New York City Children's Theater and Executive Director and Founder of Vineyard Theatre.
Off Broadway Hall of Fame Inductees - A posthumous award that honors a lifetime of extraordinary contributions to Off Broadway
Mark Blum an actor whose Off Broadway career spanned over five decades and 26 productions
Wynn Handman - Off Broadway Director and teacher and Co-Founder and Artistic Director ofa??The American Place Theatre
Julia Miles - Trailblazing Founder of the Women's Project Theater
Friend of Off Broadway - Award - honors persons or organizations for their steadfast support of the Off Broadway community over many years.
The Drama Bookshop
The winners of the Off Broadway Alliance Awards will be announced via Facebook at 11am on Tuesday, May 19 at OBA's homepage: https://www.facebook.com/offbroadwayalliance.
