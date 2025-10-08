Photos: THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD Opening Night

 tracker
THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD Opening Night

The Least Problematic Woman in the World runs through October 19 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Oct. 08, 2025
Dylan Mulvaney's The Least Problematic Woman in the World, an autobiographical solo play, directed by Tim Jackson has officially opened Off-Broadway. See photos from opening night here! 

Dylan Mulvaney is an actress, comedian, content creator, and New York Times bestselling author who is known for her viral series “Days of Girlhood” which has over 1 billion views across all social media platforms. Dylan was previously named Forbes' 30 under 30, Out 100 and Attitude Magazine's Woman of the Year for 2023. To celebrate her first year of transition, Dylan produced a live show - Day 365 - at The Rainbow Room to support The Trevor Project and raised nearly two hundred thousand for queer youth.

Most recently Dylan made her West End Debut in the new play We Are Not Kids Anymore, which premiered at the Savoy Theater. Previously Dylan starred in her own solo musical Faghag, which opened in London and played at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival to rave reviews. In March of 2024, Dylan released her first book “Paperdoll: Notes of a Late Bloomer,” which debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list. Dylan is a graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and has performed in the Broadway musical Book of Mormon in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Director Tim Jackson and Dylan Mulvaney

Director Tim Jackson

Dylan Mulvaney and Mark Sonnenblick

Dylan Mulvaney and Max Hoffman

Ashlyn Harris, Dylan Mulvaney, and Sophia Bush

Ashlyn Harris, Dylan Mulvaney, and Sophia Bush

Ashlyn Harris, Dylan Mulvaney, Sophia Bush and Tyler Lain

Bernie Wagenblast and Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney and father James Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney and father James Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney, Stepmother and father James Mulvaney

Dan Rudin and Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Tyler Lain, Ashlyn Harris, Rennae Stubbs, David Burtka, Dylan Mulvaney and Sophia Bush

Dylan Mulvaney and Ben Platt

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris

Julia Fox

Julia Fox and son Valentino Artemiev

Julia Fox and son Valentino Artemiev

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush

Marc Jacobs

Stephen Oremus and Our Lady J

Our Lady J

Our Lady J

Tyler Lain and David Burtka

Matthew Lopez

Matthew Lopez

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow

Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson

Producers Greg Nobile and John Johnson

Marc Jacobs and Alok Vaid-Menon

David Burtka

David Burtka

Ben Platt

Ben Platt

Michael Russell, David Burtka, John Johnson and Tyler Lain

Mark Sonnenblick and Director Tim Jackson

Mark Sonnenblick and Isaac Josephthal

Steven Sater

Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill aka "A Twink and a Redhead"

Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill aka "A Twink and a Redhead"

Sophie Beren

Sophie Beren

Max Cohen

Steven Sater and Our Lady J

Director Tim Jackson and Christiani Pitts

Christiani Pitts

Christiani Pitts

Jim Barne, Tim Jackson and Kit Buchan

Tyler Lain, Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris, Rennae Stubbs and David Burtka

Sam Pinkleton and Andrew Russell

Rennae Stubbs, Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris

Sam Pinkleton, Ben Forsblom, Matthew Lopez, Stephen Oremus, Andrew Russell and Our Lady J

Meena Harris

Meena Harris

Alex Magliaro and Director Tim Jackson

Mark Sonnenblick and Max Cohen

Aymen Syed

Aymen Syed

John-Andrew Morrison

Sam Pinkleton and John-Andrew Morrison

Sis Thee Doll

Miss Benny

Miss Benny

Lucy Moss, Toby Marlow and Guests

Alyah Chanelle Scot

Signage at The Lortel Theatre

Signage at The Lortel Theatre


