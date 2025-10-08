Photos: THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dylan Mulvaney's The Least Problematic Woman in the World, an autobiographical solo play, directed by Tim Jackson has officially opened Off-Broadway. See photos from opening night here!

Dylan Mulvaney is an actress, comedian, content creator, and New York Times bestselling author who is known for her viral series “Days of Girlhood” which has over 1 billion views across all social media platforms. Dylan was previously named Forbes' 30 under 30, Out 100 and Attitude Magazine's Woman of the Year for 2023. To celebrate her first year of transition, Dylan produced a live show - Day 365 - at The Rainbow Room to support The Trevor Project and raised nearly two hundred thousand for queer youth.

Most recently Dylan made her West End Debut in the new play We Are Not Kids Anymore, which premiered at the Savoy Theater. Previously Dylan starred in her own solo musical Faghag, which opened in London and played at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival to rave reviews. In March of 2024, Dylan released her first book “Paperdoll: Notes of a Late Bloomer,” which debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list. Dylan is a graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and has performed in the Broadway musical Book of Mormon in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas