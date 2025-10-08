Photos: THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD Opening Night

The Least Problematic Woman in the World runs through October 19 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.
Dylan Mulvaney's The Least Problematic Woman in the World, an autobiographical solo play, directed by Tim Jackson has officially opened Off-Broadway. See photos from opening night here!
Dylan Mulvaney is an actress, comedian, content creator, and New York Times bestselling author who is known for her viral series “Days of Girlhood” which has over 1 billion views across all social media platforms. Dylan was previously named Forbes' 30 under 30, Out 100 and Attitude Magazine's Woman of the Year for 2023. To celebrate her first year of transition, Dylan produced a live show - Day 365 - at The Rainbow Room to support The Trevor Project and raised nearly two hundred thousand for queer youth.
Most recently Dylan made her West End Debut in the new play We Are Not Kids Anymore, which premiered at the Savoy Theater. Previously Dylan starred in her own solo musical Faghag, which opened in London and played at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival to rave reviews. In March of 2024, Dylan released her first book “Paperdoll: Notes of a Late Bloomer,” which debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list. Dylan is a graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and has performed in the Broadway musical Book of Mormon in the US, Canada and Mexico.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Tim Jackson and Dylan Mulvaney
Director Tim Jackson
Dylan Mulvaney and Mark Sonnenblick
Dylan Mulvaney and Max Hoffman
Ashlyn Harris, Dylan Mulvaney, and Sophia Bush
Ashlyn Harris, Dylan Mulvaney, Sophia Bush and Tyler Lain
Bernie Wagenblast and Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan Mulvaney and father James Mulvaney
Dylan Mulvaney, Stepmother and father James Mulvaney
Dan Rudin and Dylan Mulvaney
Tyler Lain, Ashlyn Harris, Rennae Stubbs, David Burtka, Dylan Mulvaney and Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris
Julia Fox
Julia Fox and son Valentino Artemiev
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin
Marc Jacobs
Stephen Oremus and Our Lady J
Our Lady J
Tyler Lain and David Burtka
Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Producers Greg Nobile and John Johnson
Marc Jacobs and Alok Vaid-Menon
Michael Russell, David Burtka, John Johnson and Tyler Lain
Mark Sonnenblick and Director Tim Jackson
Mark Sonnenblick and Isaac Josephthal
Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill aka "A Twink and a Redhead"
Sophie Beren
Max Cohen
Steven Sater and Our Lady J
Director Tim Jackson and Christiani Pitts
Jim Barne, Tim Jackson and Kit Buchan
Tyler Lain, Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris, Rennae Stubbs and David Burtka
Sam Pinkleton and Andrew Russell
Rennae Stubbs, Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris
Sam Pinkleton, Ben Forsblom, Matthew Lopez, Stephen Oremus, Andrew Russell and Our Lady J
Meena Harris
Alex Magliaro and Director Tim Jackson
Mark Sonnenblick and Max Cohen
Aymen Syed
Sam Pinkleton and John-Andrew Morrison
Sis Thee Doll
Miss Benny
Lucy Moss, Toby Marlow and Guests
Alyah Chanelle Scot
Signage at The Lortel Theatre
