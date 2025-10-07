Review Roundup: Dylan Mulvaney Stars in THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD

Dylan Mulvaney's The Least Problematic Woman in the World opens tonight Off-Broadway. Directed by Tim Jackson, the show is an autobiographcial, one-woman play from the actress, comedian, content creator, and New York Times bestselling author best known for her viral series “Days of Girlhood”. Read reviews for the show!

Dylan was previously named Forbes' 30 under 30, Out 100 and Attitude Magazine's Woman of the Year for 2023. To celebrate her first year of transition, Dylan produced a live show - Day 365 - at The Rainbow Room to support The Trevor Project and raised nearly two hundred thousand for queer youth.

Most recently Dylan made her West End Debut in the new play We Are Not Kids Anymore, which premiered at the Savoy Theater. Previously Dylan starred in her own solo musical Faghag, which opened in London and played at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival to rave reviews. In March of 2024, Dylan released her first book “Paperdoll: Notes of a Late Bloomer,” which debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list. Dylan is a graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and has performed in the Broadway musical Book of Mormon in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Gillian Russo, New York Theatre Guide: Least Problematic Woman falters only slightly in certain one-off scenes, like a fight between Mulvaney and her mom depicted an MMA match, that don't entirely cohere with the piece's main framework. But Mulvaney's comic chops make even such moments fun to watch. Fun is something Least Problematic Woman offers in spades, and being able to share in trans joy with Mulvaney is a treat.

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: You’ll find none of that negativity at The Least Problematic Woman in the World, Mulvaney’s ironically titled and joyful autobiographical solo show at the Lortel Theatre. The audience is full of Mulvaney fans, supporters, and trans allies, and they’re sending nothing but heart emojis back to the actress/influencer.

Kendra Williams, The Wesleyan Argus: Immersed in a world of pink glitter, absurdity, and taboo, Mulvaney’s one-woman spectacle, “The Least Problematic Woman in the World,” is one of the most arousing and entertaining shows off-Broadway, following Mulvaney on her journey to womanhood, from the heights and perils of youth to her social media stardom as a transgender icon.

Jude Cramer, One-Minute Critic: With a barrage of clever metaphors and thinly veiled references to her real-world career, Mulvaney takes audiences on a ride through the milestones of her life, from surviving Catholic school to her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series to the Beergate controversy that made her reevaluate her brand and her place as one of the most visible trans women on social media. Fans of Mulvaney’s will appreciate the nods to her best-known moments, while those less familiar with pop culture may sometimes be left adrift. But odds are they’ll be having too much fun to care.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: There are some (though not enough) moments of genuine reflection in “The Least Problematic Woman in the World.” The show was called “Faghag” when it originated last year at (where else?) the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, but the new title is a bette fit, since Mulvaney mostly works hard to charm and amuse and entertain us. Much of it lands. It helps that she’s willing to make fun of herself, such as the final song of self-acceptance. It is supposed to be a stirring anthem with a refrain that the audience is asked to sing along with repeatedly. But it is almost impossible to sing, even when the words are projected on the screen with an old-fashioned sing-along dot riding along the top: