Durrell 'Tank' Babbs to Join HELL'S KITCHEN as 'Davis'

He will replace Brandon Victor Dixon, who will play his final performance on Sunday, March 9.
Nine-time Grammy Award nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs will join the company of HELL’S KITCHEN as “Davis” for 13-weeks only. He will replace Brandon Victor Dixon, who originated and received a Tony Award nomination for his performance and will play his final performance on Sunday, March 9.
“Stepping onto the Broadway stage is a dream come true," said Tank. "Music and acting have always been a part of my journey, and now, I get to bring them together in a whole new way. The energy of live theater is unmatched, and I’m honored to join this incredible cast and be part of telling this powerful story through Alicia Keys’ music. This transition is both thrilling and humbling, and I can’t wait to give audiences everything I’ve got!"
“From songwriting to producing to performing, Tank brings so many talents to the table as a multi-faceted artist,” said Alicia Keys. “We are thrilled he has chosen to make his Broadway debut at HELL’S KITCHEN and we can’t wait to show audiences the power and vulnerability he brings to the role of “Davis.’”
Tank is a multi-Grammy nominated and platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer and actor with a career spanning over 25 years. His catalog includes some of the genre’s biggest hits, including eight #1 singles, “Can’t Let It Show,” “I Deserve,” “Slow,” “See Through Love,” “Before We Get Started” and “When We.”
As a songwriter and producer. Tank has collaborated with some of the industry’s biggest names including Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Aaliyah, Fantasia, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Hudson, among others. His acting credits include roles in Lifetime’s “Seven Deadly Sins: Lust,” HBO’s Togetherness,” VH-1’s “Hit The Floor,” and BET’s “The New Edition Story” and “The Bobby Brown Story,” among others.
HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.
The current cast is led by Jessica Vosk, Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon. Moon, who originated and received a Tony Award for their performance as “Ali,” will play their final performance on Sunday, March 30. Current “Ali” understudy, Jade Milan, will assume the role through May 25, 2025, with Gianna Harris serving as the “Ali” alternate. Additional casting for “Ali” will be announced at a later date.