Original ALADDIN Adam Jacobs to Lead Drury Lane's THE KING AND I

Drury Lane Theatre opens its 2022/2023 season with the celebrated Tony Award-winning musical Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I. Based on "Anna and the King of Siam" by Margaret Landon," with music by Richard Rodgers, and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, The King and I was originally choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

The cast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I includes Betsy Morgan (Anna Leonowens), Adam Jacobs (The King of Siam), Christine Bunuan (Lady Thiang), Paulina Yeung (Tuptim), Ethan LePhong (Lun Tha), Braden Crothers (Louis Leonowens), Nolan Maddox (alt. Louis Leonowens), Matthew Uzarraga (Prince Chulalongkorn), Karmann Bajuyo (The Kralahome) and Victor Holstein (Captain Orton/Sir Edward Ramsey). The ensemble includes Kristine Bendul, Chih-Jou Cheng, Mai Claypool, Hannah Fernandes, Albert Hsueh, Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua, Kevin Kulp, Anthony Christopher Milfelt, Nich O'Neil, Yuki Ozeki, Aurora Penepacker, Richel Mari Ruiz, Garrett Shin, Marissa Swanner, Ayana Strutz, and Michiko Takemasa. The child ensemble includes Avelyn Choi, Dante Garcia, Enzo Garcia, Elle Laroco, Vin Laroco, Rika Nishikawa, and Alexandrya Salazar.

Drury Lane's production of King and I is directed by Alan Paul with music direction by Tim Laciano and choreography by Darren Lee and runs April 1 - May 22, 2022, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

The production plays on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m, Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The Drury Lane Theatre is located at at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. Single tickets range from $64 - $79. Wednesday and Thursday matinee tickets are $64, Thursday and Sunday evenings are $74, and Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees are $79.

British tutor Anna Leonowens and the King of Siam struggle with cultural differences after Anna arrives at the royal palace in Bangkok. Inspired by true events, Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I is a tale of the human experience, exploring the historical intricacies of class, race, and politics in 1862. Featuring beloved songs like "Shall We Dance?" and "Getting to Know You," this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic won 13 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical.

The creative team includes Alan Paul (Director), Tim Laciano (Music Director), Darren Lee (Choreographer), and Yuki Ozeki (Associate Choreographer). Additional creatives to be announced. The King and I is rated G. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Sunday from 10am to 5pm or online at DruryLaneTheatre.com.