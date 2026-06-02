Drink Like the 2026 Tony Nominees With These 3 Cocktail Recipes

The 79th Annual Tony Awards are coming up on Sunday, June 7, and Dewar’s Scotch Whisky and Baccarat are bringing back their exclusive Tony Awards Speakeasy, an intimate cocktail destination inside Radio City Music Hall where Tony nominees and Broadway talent will stop by for a pre-show drink before taking their seats for theater’s biggest night.

This year’s menu features a trio of limited-edition cocktails served in Baccarat’s iconic crystal glassware, offering a glamorous look inside the exact sips Tony nominees and Broadway’s biggest stars will be enjoying behind the scenes. Crafted with Dewar’s Double Double 21 Year Old Oloroso, each cocktail was created by acclaimed bartenders from celebrated New York City bars. The lineup includes The Stage Door Canteen from Winnie’s Jazz Club, The Curtain Call from Casa Lever, and The 21st Measure from Baccarat Hotel, each inspired by the Art Deco glamour and theatrical spirit of Radio City Music Hall.

Need some Tonys-inspired drinks for your party? Drink like the nominees this year with three recipes that will be featured at the Baccarat x DEWAR's speakeasy. Don't forget to drink responsibly!

2026 Tony Awards Cocktail Recipes:

The Stage Door Canteen

2 oz Dewar’s 21 Year Old Oloroso

0.75 Rocky’s Botanical

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

1oz Honey/Lemongrass Syrup

Garnish: Dehydrated Lemon

Method: Shake and double strain.

Matthew Rankin, Winnies Jazz Club | New York City: Matthew created “ The Stage Door Canteen” a signature serve built around Dewar’s Double Double 21 Year Old Oloroso Finish for Tony Awards® season. Matthew was born and raised in Richmond, VA before moving to New York City in the late 1990s. Originally studying acting, he began bartending in 1991 and quickly found a similar passion for collaboration and creating memorable experiences through hospitality. Matthew has been with In Good Company Hospitality since 2011 and has served as Bar Manager of Winnie’s Jazz Club since 2021.

The Curtain Call

2 oz Dewar’s 21 Year Old Oloroso

0.25 oz Kirsch 0.25 oz Lemon Juice

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Blood Orange Puree

0.5 oz Noyaux 5 Dashes Fee Foam

Garnish: Lemon peel, raspberry, blackberry

Method: Shake and double strain.

Damiano Coren, Casa Lever | New York City : Damiano created “ The Curtain Call ” a signature serve built around Dewar’s Double Double 21 Year Old Oloroso Finish for Tony Awards® season. Damiano Coren, a native of Rome, Italy, has spent more than half his life working in hospitality, developing a style rooted in service, precision, and cocktail culture. His career has included roles at renowned venues including Hotel de Russie in Rome, The Dorchester in London, Employees Only, and Macao Trading Co. in New York City. A Certified Sommelier, Damiano has also worked with Amaro Lucano and consulted on beverage programs for leading hospitality groups across the U.S. and Europe. He currently serves as Director of Cocktail Programming at S.A. Hospitality Group, overseeing menu development, staff training, and beverage strategy across the organization.

The 21st Measure

2 oz Dewar’s 21 Year Old Oloroso

0.25 oz Benedictine

0.25 oz Demerara

4 Dashes Chocolate Mole Bitters

3 Dashes Orange Bitters

Garnish: Thyme Sprig

Method: Stir with ice and strain.

Nada Nedoba, Baccarat Hotel | New York City: Nada created “ The 21st Measure” a signature serve built around Dewar’s Double Double 21 Year Old Oloroso Finish for Tony Awards® season.