Qween Jean Makes History With Tony Awards Win: ‘We Are Taking Up Space in Ways We Have To’

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Qween Jean, who won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical for her work on CATS: The Jellicle Ball, has become the first openly trans person to win in her category.

The Costume Designer and LGBTQ+ rights activist was nominated for two Tony Awards at the 79th annual ceremony.

Jean won the Tony for Best Costume Design of a Musical, beating out Linda Cho for Ragtime and Schmigadoon!, Ryan park for The Lost Boys and David I. Reynoso for Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show.

The designer was also nominated for Best Costume Design of a Play for her work on Liberation alongside Brenda Abbandandolo for Dog Day Afternoon, Emilio Sosa for The Balusters and Paul Tazewell for August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone. The award went to Jeff Mahshie for Fallen Angels.

“Happy Pride, y’all. Happy Pride!” Jean said at the top of her speech, as the audience at Radio City Music Hall applauded.

“This is such an amazing experience,” she continued. “I just want to say thank you, thank you so much to the entire Tony Award nominating committee. I want to say thank you to the Almighty for breathing creativity and imagination. We are architects of imagination as costume designers that create so much love and compassion in this world.”

Thanking the cast, crew and creative team at CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Jean called the experience “monumental.”

“We are here for the legacy of queer people, trans people,” she said. “We are taking up space in ways we have to take up space. We have to shift the paradigm. So I just want to say thank you all so much for this incredible honor.”

“The world right now is deeply, deeply combating so many ailments, and we know, as a society, that when we come together, we can make real permanent change,” she concluded. “Thank you so much for this honor.”

Jean is also the founder of Black Trans Liberation, an organization that provides weekly fellowship, food, groceries and housing resources for the Transgender and Gender Nonconforming community.

She is also the author of Revolution Is Love.