Julianne Hough Teases She’s ‘Ready to Come Back’ to Broadway: ‘You Might Be Hearing Something Soon’

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Julianne Hough is ready to make her way back to Broadway.

The actress and dancer, who made her Broadway debut in the play POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, may be back on the Great White Way sooner rather than later.

At the Tony Awards red carpet on Sunday, June 7, at Radio City Music Hall, BroadwayWorld cohosts Richard Ridge and Michael James Scott asked Hough about what it feels like to be performing in the 30th anniversary tribute to the current Broadway production of Chicago at this year’s ceremony.

“Bob Fosse is one of the greats of all time,” Hough explained. “Being a dancer, choreographer, anytime I get to have an opportunity to be part of something like that, I’m always raising my hand — first one in, always — so what an honor. Also, just to be at the Tonys in general!”

“I mean, I love this family, I love this community,” Hough said, adding that she is “ready to come back.”

“I’m feeling the urge,” she added. “You might be hearing something soon.”

Hough made her Broadway debut as Dusty in Selina Fillinger's comedic play POTUS, which opened in April 2022 at the Shubert Theatre before playing its final performance on August 14 of that year.

The play received three Tony Award nominations, including Best Scenic Design of a Play (Beowulf Boritt), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Julie White) and Best Featured Actress in a Play (Rachel Dratch). Dratch is nominated again at this year’s Tonys for her performance in The Rocky Horror Show.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Queen Latifah will lead a special tribute performance to Chicago alongside Hough, Tony Awards host Pink, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Newell, Adrienne Warren, Whitney Leavitt, Dylan Mulvaney and more.

The Dancing With the Stars cohost herself is no stranger to the Tony Awards. Hough has previously cohosted The Tony Awards: Act One in past years.

Richard Ridge and Michael James Scott are cohosting live from the Tony Awards red carpet at Radio City Music Hall.

The 79th Tonys is hosted by Grammy Award winner Pink.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas