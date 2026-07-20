 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Reeve Carney Sings the National Anthem for the New York Mets

The musical's current 'Jay Gatsby' took the field to perform before the Mets game.

By:



Reeve Carney stepped off the stage at the Broadway Theatre and onto the baseball field, performing the national anthem for the New York Mets. Watch a video of the musical's current 'Jay Gatsby' singing at Citi Field now!

The Great Gatsby is a Broadway musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic American novel. Carney joined the production as Jay Gatsby, the enigmatic millionaire at the center of the story, stepping into the role after a succession of leading men have headlined the long-running show at the Broadway Theatre.

Carney's casting came alongside Eva Noblezada, who reprises her original role as Daisy Buchanan opposite him. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the couple, who married after recently performing together in the West End production of CABARET at the Kit Kat Club and on Broadway in HADESTOWN, are now reunited onstage in the Broadway production.

Carney will soon be replaced by Ryan McCartan, with Disney Channels star China Anne McClain replacing Noblezada as 'Daisy Buchanan.'

Noblezada and Carney will play their final performances as Daisy Buchanan and Jay Gatsby on Sunday, July 26, 2026. In the interim week before McClain joins on August 3, The Great Gatsby national tour star Senzel Ahmady will make her Broadway debut in the role of Daisy from July 27 – August 2.

Get The Great Gatsby Tickets From $59

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

The Great Gatsby Logo Hat The Great Gatsby Logo Hat Shop item
The Great Gatsby It's Only Tea Mug The Great Gatsby It's Only Tea Mug Shop item
The Great Gatsby Party Fan The Great Gatsby Party Fan Shop item
The Great Gatsby North American Tour Magnet The Great Gatsby North American Tour Magnet Shop item

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
More Hot Shows Discounts

Recommended For You
Show Info From $59