Video: Reeve Carney Sings the National Anthem for the New York Mets





Reeve Carney stepped off the stage at the Broadway Theatre and onto the baseball field, performing the national anthem for the New York Mets. Watch a video of the musical's current 'Jay Gatsby' singing at Citi Field now!

The Great Gatsby is a Broadway musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic American novel. Carney joined the production as Jay Gatsby, the enigmatic millionaire at the center of the story, stepping into the role after a succession of leading men have headlined the long-running show at the Broadway Theatre.

Carney's casting came alongside Eva Noblezada, who reprises her original role as Daisy Buchanan opposite him. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the couple, who married after recently performing together in the West End production of CABARET at the Kit Kat Club and on Broadway in HADESTOWN, are now reunited onstage in the Broadway production.

Carney will soon be replaced by Ryan McCartan, with Disney Channels star China Anne McClain replacing Noblezada as 'Daisy Buchanan.'

Noblezada and Carney will play their final performances as Daisy Buchanan and Jay Gatsby on Sunday, July 26, 2026. In the interim week before McClain joins on August 3, The Great Gatsby national tour star Senzel Ahmady will make her Broadway debut in the role of Daisy from July 27 – August 2.

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