Everything to Know About GALILEO on Broadway

Broadway is about to get even starrier than usual. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of Galileo Galilei, will open on Broadway in Fall 2026. It will be the second new musical of the 2026/27 Broadway season (the first is Wanted). While we await its arrival, catch up on everything there is to know so far!

What is Galileo about?

Galileo is a new musical about maverick scientist Galileo Galilei. When he makes astronomical discoveries that revolutionize humanity’s understanding of the universe, he must defend his findings before the most powerful religious institution in the world.

Who was Galileo Galilei?

Galileo Galilei (1564–1642) was an Italian astronomer, physicist, mathematician, and inventor whose discoveries transformed our understanding of the universe and laid the foundation for modern science. Using an improved telescope, he observed mountains on the Moon, the four largest moons of Jupiter, the phases of Venus, and countless previously unseen stars—findings that provided powerful evidence that Earth and the other planets orbit the Sun.

Beyond astronomy, Galileo pioneered the experimental method, emphasizing observation, measurement, and testing over tradition and assumption. His work on motion, gravity, and mechanics influenced generations of scientists, including Isaac Newton, and helped establish physics as a quantitative science. Today, Galileo is widely regarded as one of the fathers of modern science for his enduring contributions to scientific inquiry and our understanding of the natural world.

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Who wrote Galileo?

The complete creative team and ticket sale dates have been set for Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of Galileo Galilei. Featuring a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, Galileo will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

Mayer said, “It is a tremendous privilege to put together this extraordinary creative team in bringing Galileo to Broadway, some of whom are exciting new voices, and many of these artists are longtime collaborators whose ingenuity, theatricality, and emotional storytelling I have admired for years, and whose work continually challenges and inspires me. As we build a production that explores the collision of science, humanity, and discovery, reuniting with so many of these brilliant creatives feels especially meaningful.”

The creative team for Galileo will include Brian Usifer (Music Supervision & Orchestrations), Rachel Hauck (Set Design), Susan Hilferty (Costume Design), Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design), and Ethan Tobman (Video & Projection Design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA. Aurora Productions is the Production Manager, and ShowTown Theatricals is the General Manager.

Who is starring in Galileo?

Four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza will star in the title role marking his first Broadway appearance in more than 13 years, alongside Jeremy Kushnier and Tony Award nominee Joy Woods. Additional casting has not yet been announced.

Did Galileo have a pre-Broadway tryout?

Yes, Galileo had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2024, where it was developed prior to Broadway. Check out what the critics ahd to say and view photos from the Berkeley run.

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When will Galileo open?

Performances begin on Tuesday, November 10, at the Shubert Theatre, with an opening night set for Sunday evening, December 6. Tickets will be on sale through May 30, 2027. Tickets are now on sale!

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