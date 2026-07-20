Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo Star in SWEENEY TODD in New Trailer





Ramin Karimloo stars as Sweeney Todd in Birmingham Rep's production of Sondheim’s classic musical, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Watch a first look video of the production, which is now running in The House until Saturday August, 15.

Joining Karimloo in the production is Meow Meow as Mrs. Lovett, David Bedella as Judge Turpin, Shem Omari James as Anthony Hope, Jo Stephenson as Johanna, Julius D'Silva as Beadle, Jack Gibson as Tobias Ragg, Florence Andrews as Beggar Woman, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Adolfo Pirelli, with Emily Ivana Hawkins and Hadrian Delacey in the Ensemble.

The creative team includes: Joe Murphy (Director), Elin Steele (Designer), Dr John Rigby (Musical Supervisor and Orchestral Reduction), Rory Beaton (Lighting Designer), Kelsh Buckman-Drage (Sound Designer), Leo Munby (Musical Director), Tinovimbanashe Sibanda (Movement Director), Maisie Carter for MC_Combat (Fights and Intimacy Director), Abby Galvin CDG (Casting Director), David Gallagher (Orchestral Management), Robyn Grant (Associate Director), Lucy Baker-Swinburn (Keyboard Programmer), Ellen Hartley (Voice and Text), and Andy Pye (Production Manager).

Videography by Elliot Howarth

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...