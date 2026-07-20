Video: Mark Ballas Returns to CHICAGO on Broadway; Derek Hough Delivers Opening Monologue

Go inside the Amabassador Theatre as Chicago celebrates the return of three-time Dancing With the Stars champion Mark Ballas as Billy Flynn. Check out new video from curtain call as Mark takes his first return bow alongside Broadway favorite Eddie Cooper, who took his first bow as Amos Hart during the evening's performance.

To celebrate his return, six-time Dancing With the Stars champion and Emmy Award winner Derek Hough delivered the show's opening monologue before joining Ballas for a post-show talkback with the audience.

Ballas has returned to the long-running Broadway revival for a four-week limited engagement through August 16, following his record-breaking run in the production earlier this year.

Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Check out Hough's opening monologue here:

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