Ryan McCartan to Rejoin THE GREAT GATSBY Alongside China Anne McClain

Television and film star China Anne McClain (Descendants franchise, “Black Lightning”, “A.N.T. Farm”) will make her musical stage debut this summer as Daisy Buchanan, beginning Monday, August 3, 2026. She will star in the Broadway production opposite returning star Ryan McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, “Liv & Maddie”) in the titular role of Jay Gatsby, who rejoins the company on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The musical’s original star, two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada and Grammy-winning Reeve Carney will play their final performances as Daisy Buchanan and Jay Gatsby on Sunday, July 26, 2026. In the interim week, The Great Gatsby national tour star Senzel Ahmady will make her Broadway debut in the role of Daisy from July 27 – August 2.

Rounding out the current principal cast are Olivier Award nominee Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Matthew Saldívar (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Saint Joan, Grease) as Meyer Wolfsheim.

The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it is alive on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

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