Cole Escola Will Return to OH, MARY! in London For Filmed Performances

Casting has been announced for summer performances of the Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! at the Trafalgar Theatre from 20 July - 26 September 2026. The performances on 28 July 2026 at the Trafalgar Theatre will be filmed, with Cole Escola reprising their Tony Award-winning performance as Mary Todd Lincoln for the filming. Tickets for the filmed performances at the Trafalgar Theatre are £45 and go on sale at 2.00pm on Wednesday 15 July 2026.

The cast for the filmed performances will also include Giles Terera, returning as Mary's Husband (in the role that earned him an Oliver Award nomination earlier this year); two-time Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie as Mary's Teacher, and original Oh, Mary! cast members Bianca Leigh and Tony Macht as Mary's Chaperone and Mary's Husband's Assistant, respectively. The filmed performances will be directed by Sam Pinkleton.

Additional casting for the summer performances includes Scott Karim as Mary's Husband (17 August – 26 September), Dino Fetscher as Mary's Teacher (3 August – 26 September), Kate O'Donnell as Mary's Chaperone (3 August – 26 September) and Oliver Stockley as Mary's Husband's Assistant (3 August – 26 September).

Full casting for the Summer dates is detailed below.

20 JULY – 1 AUGUST

Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln, Giles Terera as Mary's Husband,

Michael Urie as Mary's Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary's Chaperone and

Tony Macht as Mary's Husband Assistant

3 – 15 AUGUST

Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln, Giles Terera as Mary's Husband,

Dino Fetscher as Mary's Teacher, Kate O'Donnell as Mary's Chaperone and

Oliver Stockley as Mary's Husband's Assistant

17 AUGUST – 26 SEPTEMBER

Jinkx Monsoon as Mary Todd Lincoln, Scott Karim as Mary's Husband,

Dino Fetscher as Mary's Teacher, Kate O'Donnell as Mary's Chaperone and

Oliver Stockley as Mary's Husband's Assistant

The Olivier and Tony Award-winning smash hit comedy Oh, Mary! recently extended its West End run and is now booking until 2 January 2027. The show currently stars Mason Alexander Park as Mary Todd Lincoln, Kate O'Donnell as Mary's Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary's Husband's Assistant, with Dino Fetscher as Mary's Teacher, and Scott Karim as Mary's Husband.

Mason Alexander Park's final performance as Mary Todd Lincoln will be Saturday 18 July. Kate O'Donnell, Oliver Stockley, Dino Fetscher and Scott Karim's final performance will be Saturday 26 September. Full casting for the show from 28 September 2026 onwards is to be announced soon.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Oh, Mary! received Tony Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Oh, Mary! premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in January 2024, before a Broadway transfer to the Lyceum Theatre in July 2024, where it broke box office records and continues to play to sold out audiences. It had its West End premiere at Trafalgar Theatre on 3 December 2025 and won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at this year's Olivier Awards. This Autumn, Oh, Mary! will also launch a US National Tour.

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