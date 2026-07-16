HAMILTON Gets Deluxe Box Set with Original Cast Album, Mixtape, and Hamildrops

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton is getting a new album box set in commemoration of its tenth anniversary. Titled Rise Up! Hamilton: The Anthology, the collection arrives on September 25.

The 7LP and 5CD versions of the limited-edition set are available now to pre-order. Rise Up! brings together 2015’s RIAA Diamond-certified Original Broadway Cast Recording, 2016’s #1 album The Hamilton Mixtape, and its offspring Hamildrops: The Complete Collection, which is making its physical debut in the set.

Out now is the previously unreleased “The HamilTEN Megamix,” recorded live by the original Broadway cast during the nationally televised 2025 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Featuring a new arrangement by Alex Lacamoire and weaving together highlights from the show, the performance marked the first time the original cast reunited onstage since 2016. It is available digitally for the first time today and as a 7” vinyl & CD single, respectively in the box sets. Listen to it below.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Masaki Koike designed the deluxe packaging, which includes an 80-page book featuring previously unseen photos and new essays from Alex Lacamoire, Jeremy McCarter, Chris Hayes, and Riggs Morales.

The book also gathers reflections from the original Broadway cast, and insights from cast recording producers Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, and Bill Sherman, alongside notes from Mixtape and Hamildrops artists such as Sia, "Weird Al" Yankovic, and Regina Spektor.

Rounding out the collection are: a note from Miranda, the libretto, a poster, and a replica opening night ticket from The Public Theater. For the numbered LP version, the limited records are pressed on “Copper Black Ice” vinyl, and also includes a collectible black 7” vinyl single—featuring the unreleased “HamilTEN Megamix” and “My Shot (Demo)”—plus a custom slipmat and 7” wooden adapter.

Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is the only Diamond-certified cast album and the biggest-selling of all time. In addition to winning Grammy and Billboard Music Awards, the album remains in the Billboard 200 for a record-breaking 500 weeks and counting.

The Hamilton Mixtape debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts in 2016 with new interpretations of songs by artists such as Alicia Keys, Usher, and Kelly Clarkson. A direct extension of the Mixtape, Hamildrops arrived in monthly installments starting in 2017 throughout 2018, offering new takes on the score from a diverse array of artists like “Weird Al” Yankovic, Mobb Deep, and Sara Bareilles.

The project concluded with the star-studded “One Last Time (44 Remix)”, featuring Christopher Jackson (George Washington in Hamilton), legendary gospel singer BeBe Winans, and the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. Hamildrops: The Complete Collection is presented here on physical media for the first time.

RISE UP! Hamilton: THE ANTHOLOGY Track Listing

Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Act I

“Alexander Hamilton” “Aaron Burr, Sir” “My Shot” “The Story Of Tonight” “The Schuyler Sisters” “Farmer Refuted” “You’ll Be Back” “Right Hand Man” “A Winter’s Ball” “Helpless” “Satisfied” “The Story Of Tonight (Reprise)” “Wait For It” "Stay Alive" “Ten Duel Commandments” “Meet Me Inside” “That Would Be Enough” “Guns And Ships” “History Has Its Eyes On You" “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)” “What Comes Next?” “Dear Theodosia” “Non-Stop”

Act II

“What’d I Miss” “Cabinet Battle #1” “Take A Break” “Say No To This” “The Room Where It Happens” “Schuyler Defeated” “Cabinet Battle #2” “Washington On Your Side” “One Last Time” “I Know Him” “The Adams Administration” “We Know” “Hurricane” “The Reynolds Pamphlet” “Burn” “Blow Us All Away” “Stay Alive (Reprise)” “It’s Quiet Uptown” “The Election Of 1800” “Your Obedient Servant” “Best Of Wives And Best Of Women” “The World Was Wide Enough” “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story”

The Hamilton Mixtape

Hamildrops: The Complete Collection

Bonus Single

“The HamilTEN Megamix (Live At The 2025 Tony Awards®, Radio City Music Hall, New York City)"* - Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton“My Shot (Demo)”* - Lin-Manuel Miranda

* Previously Unreleased

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