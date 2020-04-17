Dreamcast of the Week: The Starcatcher Dreamcast List Has Been Posted!
We asked our readers to pick who they'd cast in Peter and the Starcatcher! The cast list has been posted-- see who got dreamcast!
What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!
This week marks eight years since the opening of Peter and the Starcatcher opened and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Peter Pan prequel characters next.
Andrew Barth Feldman as Boy
Eva Noblezada as Molly
Christian Borle reprises his role as Black Stache
Andrew Rannells as Smee
Ben Platt and Mike Faist as Prentiss and Ted
Brian d'Arcy James as Lord Aster
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as ... (read more)
UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Share Health Update on Husband, Nick Cordero- 'They Are Weaning Him Off the ECMO Machine'
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero is currently fighting for his life against COVID-19. His wife, fellow Broadway ... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch a GLEE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues tonight (8pm) for a GLEE reunion with Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Ri... (read more)
BROADWAY ON DEMAND Streaming Platform to Launch In May
Broadway On Demand, the all new membership-based streaming service that offers an extensive and wide-ranging library of video on demand content, exclu... (read more)
Six Productions Added To The National Theatre Collection, Including A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, and More
Six new productions will be available for teachers and pupils to access at home via the National Theatre Collection in partnership with Bloomsbury Pub... (read more)