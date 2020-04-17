Dreamcast of the Week: The Starcatcher Dreamcast List Has Been Posted!

Click Here for More Articles on Dreamcast of the Week

We asked our readers to pick who they'd cast in Peter and the Starcatcher! The cast list has been posted-- see who got dreamcast!

What is dreamcasting? Broadway fans love to take their favorite show and cast their favorite Broadway performers in famous characters. Although it might just be a dream, it's fun to imagine Audra as Elphaba or even Jeremy as the Phantom!

This week marks eight years since the opening of Peter and the Starcatcher opened and we want to know who you would want to play these beloved Peter Pan prequel characters next.

Andrew Barth Feldman as Boy

Eva Noblezada as Molly

Christian Borle reprises his role as Black Stache

Andrew Rannells as Smee

Ben Platt and Mike Faist as Prentiss and Ted

Brian d'Arcy James as Lord Aster





