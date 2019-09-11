Disney's Stage Musical ALADDIN Filmed In London; Broadcast Details To Follow!

Disney's hit stage musical version of Aladdin has been filmed for a future broadcast release, according to a report in Filmed On Stage - which shared images of the filming process at the Prince Edward Theatre in London's West End.

The filmed version features Trevor Dion Nicholas, who originated the role of the Genie in the London production, as well as cast members from other productions of Aladdin around the world.

A representative from Disney confirmed that the show was captured on film - and that there will be more details on the broadcast following soon!

Aladdin features the timeless songs from the 1992 animated film as well as new music written by Tony, Olivier and eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Little Shop Of Horrors). With lyrics from Olivier Award and two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony and Olivier Award, three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida), and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), and a book by Beguelin, Aladdin is directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).





