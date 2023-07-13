Discover the Future of Sustainable Shipping Aboard the Wavertree

Join the South Street Seaport Museum for an informative talk on sustainable travel and the environment.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 2 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 3 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 4 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!

Discover the Future of Sustainable Shipping Aboard the Wavertree

South Street Seaport Museum presents a free talk: Sailing Toward Sustainability aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 5:30pm. Join the Seaport Museum and educator Dr. Christiaan De Beukelaer for a timely conversation centered around the environment, the ocean, and travel--all themes from his latest book Trade Winds: A Sailing Voyage to a Sustainable Future for Shipping. seaportmuseum.org/towards-sustainability

During this event, Dr. De Beukelaer will delve into his 150-day transatlantic voyage covering 14,000 nautical miles aboard the 1920 gaff schooner Avontuur, which has been traversing the Atlantic effectively emission-free since 2016, while carrying goods sustainably. He will also shed light on the efforts made by the shipping industry to reduce carbon emissions, set against the backdrop of an escalating climate crisis.

Moreover, Dr. De Beukelaer will share invaluable insights gained from the recent negotiations held by the International Maritime Organization--a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for safeguarding shipping, ensuring its safety and security, and curbing marine and atmospheric pollution caused by ships.

Registration is encouraged for this free event but walk ups will be accommodated as possible. A Q&A, book signing, and complimentary toast with wine or sparkling water will follow the presentation.

Trade Winds will be available for purchase at the event aboard Wavertree.

About the Speaker

Christiaan De Beukelaer is a Senior Lecturer in Cultural Policy in the School of Culture and Communication at the University of Melbourne. In late July 2023, he will board the 1912 S/V Tecla to trace the Northwest Passage from Dutch Harbor (Alaska) to Ilulissat (Greenland), where they hope to arrive by mid-September. He grew up in Ghent, Belgium, where he spent much of his teens living on a barge on the river Scheldt. His latest book Trade Winds was featured in The New Yorker, WIRED, and the Hoisting the Sail podcast, among others. The Financial Times called Trade Winds a "notable new book on climate and the environment."

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org




RELATED STORIES

1
Loretta Devine Replaces Jennifer Holliday in New York City Centers PAL JOEY Photo
Loretta Devine Replaces Jennifer Holliday in New York City Center's PAL JOEY

New York City Center today announced casting updates for the Annual Gala Presentation Pal Joey. Joining the cast are Loretta Devine as nightclub owner Lucille Wallace and Jeb Brown as Tony, the gangster who’s caught her eye.

2
Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Photo
Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway

Rehearsals are underway for The Shark is Broken, which officially begins Broadway previews on July 25, at the John Golden Theatre. The play officially opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. In this video, watch as the cast meets the press!

3
Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo
Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP

Pack your bags and get ready to live your best theater kid life, because beginning later this week (July 14), Theater Camp, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon, arrives in select movie theatres. In this video, watch as the cast chats about the film at the NYC premiere.

4
Lenk, Iconis, Fishburne, and More Set For New York Stage and Film 2023 Summer Season Photo
Lenk, Iconis, Fishburne, and More Set For New York Stage and Film 2023 Summer Season

New York Stage and Film has revealed complete casting for the 2023 Summer Season, starting on Friday, July 14 and running to Sunday, August 6 at Marist College in Poughkeepsie. The cast includes Katrina Lenk, Joe Iconis, Laurence Fishburne, and many more. Learn more about the full lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in JulyGet 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July
Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National TourKrysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour
Wake Up With BWW 7/13: First Look at HERE LIES LOVE, Emmy Nominations, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/13: First Look at HERE LIES LOVE, Emmy Nominations, and More!
Review Roundup: IN DREAMS, Starring Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett, Opens at Leeds PlayhouseReview Roundup: IN DREAMS, Starring Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett, Opens at Leeds Playhouse

Videos

Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
SWEENEY TODD
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
THE LION KING
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You