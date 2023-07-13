Discover the Future of Sustainable Shipping Aboard the Wavertree

South Street Seaport Museum presents a free talk: Sailing Toward Sustainability aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 5:30pm. Join the Seaport Museum and educator Dr. Christiaan De Beukelaer for a timely conversation centered around the environment, the ocean, and travel--all themes from his latest book Trade Winds: A Sailing Voyage to a Sustainable Future for Shipping. seaportmuseum.org/towards-sustainability

During this event, Dr. De Beukelaer will delve into his 150-day transatlantic voyage covering 14,000 nautical miles aboard the 1920 gaff schooner Avontuur, which has been traversing the Atlantic effectively emission-free since 2016, while carrying goods sustainably. He will also shed light on the efforts made by the shipping industry to reduce carbon emissions, set against the backdrop of an escalating climate crisis.

Moreover, Dr. De Beukelaer will share invaluable insights gained from the recent negotiations held by the International Maritime Organization--a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for safeguarding shipping, ensuring its safety and security, and curbing marine and atmospheric pollution caused by ships.

Registration is encouraged for this free event but walk ups will be accommodated as possible. A Q&A, book signing, and complimentary toast with wine or sparkling water will follow the presentation.

Trade Winds will be available for purchase at the event aboard Wavertree.

About the Speaker

Christiaan De Beukelaer is a Senior Lecturer in Cultural Policy in the School of Culture and Communication at the University of Melbourne. In late July 2023, he will board the 1912 S/V Tecla to trace the Northwest Passage from Dutch Harbor (Alaska) to Ilulissat (Greenland), where they hope to arrive by mid-September. He grew up in Ghent, Belgium, where he spent much of his teens living on a barge on the river Scheldt. His latest book Trade Winds was featured in The New Yorker, WIRED, and the Hoisting the Sail podcast, among others. The Financial Times called Trade Winds a "notable new book on climate and the environment."

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org