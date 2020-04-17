Debbie Allen to Lead Livestreaming Salsa Class

Dance Sundays, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' popular series of free dance classes geared for the entire family, goes online when acclaimed dancer/choreographer Debbie Allen leads a free livestreaming salsa class on Sunday, April 26, 2020, 1 pm - 2 pm, and subsequently available on demand. The joyful and energizing dance class is suitable for people of all ages and all fitness levels. (No dance experience necessary.)

"Although Dance Sundays, currently in its fifth season, is traditionally presented on The Wallis' outdoor Promenade Terrace," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes, "Debbie Allen's streamed salsa class provides a fun and safe alternative opportunity as we all continue sheltering at home. It's a great way to stay active with your family."

Allen, a Wallis Board Member who created Dance Sundays, is a three-time Emmy Award-winner who has also been recognized for her vast body of work with a Golden Globe, five NAACP Image Awards, Drama Desk, Astaire and Olivier awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She served as Artist-in-Residence at the Kennedy Center for more than 15 years. In 2001, Allen opened the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles, which is an integral part of Dance Sundays, providing its highly regarded instructors to lead the classes and supplying fundamental organizational support.

The Dance Sundays livestream and on-demand salsa class is available via Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/therealdebbieallen/.





