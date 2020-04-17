Debbie Allen to Lead Livestreaming Salsa Class
Dance Sundays, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' popular series of free dance classes geared for the entire family, goes online when acclaimed dancer/choreographer Debbie Allen leads a free livestreaming salsa class on Sunday, April 26, 2020, 1 pm - 2 pm, and subsequently available on demand. The joyful and energizing dance class is suitable for people of all ages and all fitness levels. (No dance experience necessary.)
"Although Dance Sundays, currently in its fifth season, is traditionally presented on The Wallis' outdoor Promenade Terrace," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes, "Debbie Allen's streamed salsa class provides a fun and safe alternative opportunity as we all continue sheltering at home. It's a great way to stay active with your family."
Allen, a Wallis Board Member who created Dance Sundays, is a three-time Emmy Award-winner who has also been recognized for her vast body of work with a Golden Globe, five NAACP Image Awards, Drama Desk, Astaire and Olivier awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She served as Artist-in-Residence at the Kennedy Center for more than 15 years. In 2001, Allen opened the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles, which is an integral part of Dance Sundays, providing its highly regarded instructors to lead the classes and supplying fundamental organizational support.
The Dance Sundays livestream and on-demand salsa class is available via Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/therealdebbieallen/.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full DISNEY ON BROADWAY Benefit Concert- Live Now!
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will air tonight, April 17, 2020, a... (read more)
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as ... (read more)
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Releases Concept Album, Starring Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, and More!
In January of 2017, a powerful group of female performers came together for a sold-out concert of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Supe... (read more)
UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Share Health Update on Husband, Nick Cordero- 'They Are Weaning Him Off the ECMO Machine'
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero is currently fighting for his life against COVID-19. His wife, fellow Broadway ... (read more)
BROADWAY ON DEMAND Streaming Platform to Launch In May
Broadway On Demand, the all new membership-based streaming service that offers an extensive and wide-ranging library of video on demand content, exclu... (read more)