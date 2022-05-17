David Geffen School Of Drama At Yale Announces Inaugural Design Showcase in New York City
On Thursday, May 19, the showcase will be open 2–4PM and be followed by a special reception in the Library 5–7PM.
David Geffen School of Drama at Yale is pleased to announce its inaugural Design Showcase in New York City. The Design Showcase will introduce scenic, costume, lighting, sound, and projection designers from the classes of 2020 and 2022 on May 19 and 20 at The Public Theater Studios (440 Lafayette Street).
The Design Program, encompassing scenic, costume, lighting, sound, and projection design, is co-chaired by Riccardo Hernández and Toni-Leslie James. The program's faculty includes Arin Arbus, Michael Backhaus, Joshua Benghiat, David Biedny, Oana Botez, Shawn Boyle, David Budries, Elizabeth Sesha Coleman, Ronald Daniel, Marcelo Dietrich, Alan C. Edwards, Justin Ellington, JJJJJerome Ellis, Maruti Evans, Marjorie Folkman, Billy Gerard Frank, Jane Greenwood, Wendall K. Harrington, Rasean Davonte Johnson, Konrad Kaczmarek, Daniel Kluger, Nick Lloyd, Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, Elaine McCarthy, Manuel Barenboim Segal, Zahida Sherman, Ilona Somogyi, Stephen Strawbridge, Mikaal Sulaiman, Matthew Suttor, Emily Tappan, Jennifer Tipton, Ru-Jun Wang, Clarissa Wylie-Youngberg, and Michael Yeargan.
On Friday, May 20, the showcase will be open 11AM-1PM and 2PM-4PM.
Reservations are required and can be made by sending an email to Kate Baker, Senior Administrative Assistant for the Design Program, at kate.begley@yale.edu. All visitors must be vaccinated and be able to show proof of vaccination upon arrival