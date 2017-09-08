Dave Malloy is Still Processing GREAT COMET's Fate

Vulture recently published a piece featuring Dave Malloy, creator of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. Malloy commented on how he is still processing everything that happened with the show, including the controversy surrounding Oak Onaodowan and Mandy Patinkin, who ultimately backed out of the role because of the backlash he and the show were receiving.

"Of course he dropped out, I don't blame him at all," Malloy said. "Why would you want to step into that mess?"

Malloy mentioned that he's grateful that the show made it as far as it did, despite the way that it ended.

"In the emotional roller-coaster of the last few weeks," he says, "the thing I keep coming back to is how absurd it is that I'm standing here at all. It was inevitable it would have to close someday, and so that day came sooner than we had hoped."

Dave Malloy is a composer/ writer/ performer/ sound designer. He has written eleven musicals, including Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, in which he also originated the role of Pierre. Other shows include Ghost Quartet, a song cycle about love, death, and whiskey; Preludes, a musical fantasia set in the hypnotized mind of Sergei Rachmaninoff; Three Pianos, a drunken romp through Schubert's "Winterreise"; Black Wizard/Blue Wizard, a philosophical escapist fantasy; Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage; Beardo; Sandwich; Clown Bible;and (The 99-cent) Miss Saigon. He has won two OBIE Awards, the Richard Rodgers Award, an ASCAP New Horizons Award, and a Jonathan Larson Grant, has been a Guest Professor in devised music theater at Princeton and Vassar Universities, and is the composer for Banana Bag & Bodice. Future projects include adaptations of Moby-Dick and Shakespeare's Henriad. He lives in Brooklyn.

