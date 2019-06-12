Dave Chappelle Will Make Broadway Debut This Summer at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Comedian and actor, Dave Chappelle, makes his Broadway debut this summer with a limited run of performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway is produced by Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group). Arguably the most prolific touring comic on the circuit, Chappelle's shows notably sell out within minutes of their announcement. The five shows run from July 9 through July 13 only.

Chappelle, whose award-winning comedy is trademarked by his sharp wit and irreverent social commentary, explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics, and fame. In 2017, he released four highly anticipated specials on Netflix: "The Art of Spin," "Deep in the Heart of Texas," "Equanimity and The Bird Revelations." All four specials were delivered on vinyl as double-feature albums and received Grammy Awards® for Best Comedy Album in 2018 and 2019. Pollstar awarded Chappelle with Comedy Tour of The Year in 2014 and 2018 and he captured his second Emmy® for Outstanding Variety Special with Equanimity in 2018.

No recording devices are allowed. All shows are cellphone, camera-free events. Audience members with cellphones will be required to place them in a locked pouch for the duration of the event. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected. Additionally, all material performed is copyright protected by Pilot Boy Productions, Inc./Dave Chappelle and may not be reproduced in any form. See full policy below.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019 tickets for the Broadway engagement will be sold via Ticketmaster Verified Fan® presale, to those who have registered and received a unique Access Code. Ticketmaster Verified Fan®, is a process that seeks to verify that ticket buyers are not bots or ticket scalpers.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan® registration will open on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST and close on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 10:00 PM EST.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Dave Chappelle (July 9 - July 13):

Tuesday, July 9 at 8PM

Wednesday, July 10 at 8PM

Thursday, July 11 at 8PM

Friday, July 12 at 8PM

Saturday, July 13 at 8PM

Doors open at 7:30PM

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 21 at 10AM EST through www.TicketMaster.com and by phone at 877-250-2929.

Disclosure Statement

Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. and/or Dave Chappelle own all rights in the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the "Materials"), delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the "Use"), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this performance.

Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. All guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

Dave Chappelle on Broadway is presented by Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You