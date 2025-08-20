Darren Criss Will Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld has just learned that at today's matinee performance of Maybe Happy Ending, Tony winner Darren Criss announced that he will return to the show following his previously announced 9-week leave-of-absence.

"Months prior to casting Andrew Barth Feldman, it was planned that Darren Criss would take a leave-of absence starting September 2nd and return to Maybe Happy Ending on November 4th," a show rep told BroadwayWorld. "The production is grateful to Andrew Barth Feldman for taking on the role of 'Oliver' during Darren’s 9-week leave."

Just last month, it was announced that Feldman would join the cast of Maybe Happy Ending- news that was met with some criticism from fans and members of the Broadway community. The show's creators and Helen J Shen have released statements in recent weeks.

In addition to Criss, Maybe Happy Ending stars Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, Marcus Choi as well as Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo and Claire Kwon rounding out the production as the understudies.

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre. In addition to continuing on Broadway, Maybe Happy Ending will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the Fall of 2026. Launching in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the tour has stops planned in 30+ cities including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many other cities. Additional engagements, casting and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon.