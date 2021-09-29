Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga Will Lead MACBETH on Broadway in March 2022

Photo Credit: Greg Williams

A new production of Macbeth is headed to Broadway next year, starring Daniel Craig in the title role, alongside Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth.

MACBETH is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (A Doll's House, Part 2; Fun Home) and begins performances on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 and officially opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold," said producer Barbara Broccoli.

"I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre re-emerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature's most challenging and epic dramas," said director Sam Gold. "I can't wait to get started!"

MACBETH will feature scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, fight direction by David Leong, casting by David Caparelliotis; Michael Sexton & Ayanna Thompson will serve as text consultants and Dawn-Elin Fraser will serve as vocal coach. Kevin Bertolacci will serve as production stage manager and 101 Productions, Ltd. will be the general manager.

MACBETH is produced on Broadway by Barbara Broccoli, The Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson, and Frederick Zollo. Patrick Daly serves as Executive Producer.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, MACBETH tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before.

As a proud partner of MACBETH, American Express® Card Members have access to exclusive presale tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, September 29 at 11:00AM (EDT) through Wednesday, October 6 at 9:59AM (EDT) at www.Telecharge.com.

Presale tickets for MACBETH will be available exclusively to Audience Rewards® members from Wednesday, October 6 at 10:00AM (EDT) through Friday, October 8 at 9:59AM (EDT) at www.AudienceRewards.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at www.Telecharge.com. beginning Friday, October 8 at 10AM (EDT).