Danai Gurira, Darius de Haas & More to Star in 60th Anniversary Season of Free Shakespeare in the Park

The Public Theater announced the line-up today for the 60th Anniversary Season of Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater. Since 1962, over six million people have enjoyed more than 150 free productions of Shakespeare and other classical works and musicals in The Public's beloved home in Central Park.

This summer, Free Shakespeare in the Park will begin with the drama RICHARD III, directed by Tony nominee Robert O'Hara and featuring Danai Gurira in the title role.

The summer season will continue with the return of the free Public Works musical adaptation of AS YOU LIKE IT after it was originally scheduled for the 2020 season, but delayed due to the pandemic. Adapted by Public Theater Artist-in-Residence Shaina Taub and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, original choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and directed by Laurie Woolery, AS YOU LIKE IT will feature Darius de Haas (Duke Senior), Joel Perez (Touchstone), and Shaina Taub (Jaques), reprising their roles from the original 2017 Public Works production. They will be joined by two rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs to perform together on The Delacorte stage in this enchanting comedy.

Production dates, performance schedules, and complete casting for both productions will be announced at a later date.

"After last summer's glorious and joyous Merry Wives, this year, we are finally returning to a full slate of shows in the Park, and the artists and shows will be thrilling," said Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. "Robert O'Hara has been a member of The Public's family for 20 years, as director and as playwright. One of our greatest and most exciting directors, he will be creating a Richard III unlike any you have seen before. Our dearly beloved Danai Gurira will be giving us her version of this extraordinary character. Shakespeare's Richard created the model for politics as an extension of show business-with devastating results. As always, Shakespeare seems to be speaking directly into our contemporary dreams and nightmares."

Eustis continued, "As You Like It is an extraordinary version of Shakespeare's most beautiful play. Composed by and featuring the electric Shaina Taub, adapted by her and Laurie Woolery, As You Like It is an extraordinary creation of our Public Works program. You'll see New York's finest actors sharing the stage with hundreds of their fellow community members. The joyous democracy of this Public Works show stuns the senses, and will certainly be one of the most glorious highlights of 2022."

Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara (Slave Play, The Public's Barbecue) brings his sharp wit and story-telling genius to The Delacorte with a bold new production of RICHARD III. One of Shakespeare's most indelible villains, Richard is determined to be King. Following his lust for power and the throne, he manipulates, kidnaps, and kills all who stand between him and his throne, using brilliant words and dark charm to conceal his dismantling of government and justice. This masterful dive into the muddy middle between political genius and violent power grab will open Free Shakespeare in the Park's 60th Season with piercing relevancy and electrifying drama.

RICHARD III Director Robert O'Hara said, "It has been over 30 years since Richard III was produced at The Delacorte and I'm excited to bring one of drama's all-time favorite villains back onto the Central Park stage. Richard III speaks to the dangerous machinations that we have witnessed by leaders throughout history, but most acutely in recent years in our own government. While navigating the projections of those around him by his decision to 'prove the villain,' Richard is our unreliable narrator, protagonist, and antagonist, drawing us deeper and deeper into his murderous mayhem. I am thrilled to collaborate again with the brilliant, multi-talented Danai Gurira as she returns to The Delacorte in the title role of this infamous usurper King, full of bloody confrontations, political intrigue, and familial toxicity."

RICHARD III has been previously staged at The Delacorte four times. It was last seen 32 years ago in a 1990 production featuring Denzel Washington in the title role and Sharon Washington as Lady Anne, directed by Robin Phillips. The 1983 production, directed by Jane Howell, featured Kevin Kline as Richard III, David Alan Grier as Richmond, and Ving Rhames as Hastings. In 1970, the production was directed by Stuart Vaughan and featured Donald Madden as Richard III. Four years after The Delacorte opened, the 1966 production, directed by Gerald Freedman, featured Joseph Bova as Richard III, Penny Fuller as Lady Anne, and Philip Bosco as Duke of Buckingham.

To complete this anniversary season, Public Works' acclaimed musical production of AS YOU LIKE IT returns to Central Park, bringing together its diverse ensemble of both professional actors and community members from across New York. Adapted by Shaina Taub and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, featuring music and lyrics by Taub, this ambitious work of participatory theater has been hailed as "thrilling & terrifically vital" by The New York Times. Forced from their homes, Orlando, Duke Senior, his daughter Rosalind, and niece Celia are banished to the Forest of Arden. There, they discover a community of acceptance and transformational love, where all are welcomed and embraced. Laurie Woolery directs this magical adaptation of a beloved classic. Join for Free Shakespeare in the Park's 60th birthday party, celebrating six decades of free Shakespeare for all New Yorkers, and toasting the many decades to come!

Public Works and AS YOU LIKE IT Director Laurie Woolery said, "Our musical adaptation of As You Like It was created in response to a shifting world post the 2016 presidential election, where polarizing opinions fractured relationships and created a culture of 'othering' one another. Over the last five years, our country has experienced a global pandemic, anti-racist uprising, and so much loss that has further isolated us. The nature of theater is to gather and sit in community with one another. The heart of the story of As You Like It contains the possibility of humans being whole again through the healing power of community and its ability to gather and hold space for one another during the darkest of times. This is a dream we had for over two years and can't wait to gather together in community, outdoors, under the stars at The Delacorte Theater."

Free tickets will be distributed in a variety ways across all five boroughs with distribution details and locations announced by May 2. TodayTix will return as partner for the free virtual ticket lottery distribution.

"We are thrilled to be returning as the exclusive Lottery partner to the iconic New York tradition of Shakespeare in the Park. TodayTix was founded with the express purpose of democratizing access to theater, so we can't wait for new and returning audiences to enter our easy-to-use digital Lottery for a chance to attend a performance at The Delacorte and be exhilarated by live theater," said Merritt Baer, President and Co-founder of TodayTix.

The Public Theater, in partnership with Central Park Conservancy and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation, is embarking on a much-needed revitalization of the 60-year-old Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The plan-a major investment in outdoor cultural space as part of New York's economic recovery-will dramatically improve the home of Free Shakespeare in the Park, addressing critical infrastructure, accessibility, and theatrical needs. The key approved design which will begin construction in Fall 2022 includes accessible and comfortable space for audiences and artists with disabilities, streamlined backstage operations and improved comfort for cast and crew, a revitalized exterior for a more dynamic aesthetic experience, a focus on resilience and sustainability, and lighting improvements, among other benefits. For more information on The Delacorte's revitalization, visit publictheater.org.

