DVR Alert: Will MEAN GIRLS Appear Alongside Tina Fey on SNL?

Tony nominee Tina Fey will host the season finale of Saturday Night Live tomorrow, but does that mean that we can expect a nod to her new Broadway show? A source tells us that we just might just see a little bit of Mean Girls featured in a digital short. Tune in at 11:30pm to find out!

Mean Girls on Broadway is now nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical; Best Book for Tina Fey; Best Original Score for Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin; Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography for Casey Nicholaw. Fey is this year's Outer Critics Circle Award winner for Outstanding Book of a Musical. The production is also nominated for 10 Drama Desk Awards and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical, along with 3 Helen Hayes (Washington D.C.) Awards including Outstanding Visiting Production.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway last month to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street), where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017.

