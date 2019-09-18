DVR Alert: All Three Disney Broadway Shows Will Perform Tomorrow on GOOD MORNING AMERICA!

Get your DVRs ready! All three Disney Broadway shows - "Aladdin," "Frozen," and "The Lion King" - will perform on tomorrow morning's edition of "Good Morning America!"

The performances will happen between 8:45 and 9:15 a.m. EST. "Frozen" actress Patti Murin said in a tweet that they'll be performing a medley you won't want to miss!

Check out the tweet below, and make sure to tune in to GOOD MORNING AMERICA tomorrow morning on ABC!

Guys set your DVRs and alarms! On @GMA tomorrow between 8:45 and 9:15, ALL THREE @disneybroadway shows will be performing together! It's an epic medley that you won't want to miss ? pic.twitter.com/VS7FPDkW1p - Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) September 19, 2019

