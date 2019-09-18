DVR Alert: All Three Disney Broadway Shows Will Perform Tomorrow on GOOD MORNING AMERICA!

Sep. 18, 2019  
Get your DVRs ready! All three Disney Broadway shows - "Aladdin," "Frozen," and "The Lion King" - will perform on tomorrow morning's edition of "Good Morning America!"

The performances will happen between 8:45 and 9:15 a.m. EST. "Frozen" actress Patti Murin said in a tweet that they'll be performing a medley you won't want to miss!

Check out the tweet below, and make sure to tune in to GOOD MORNING AMERICA tomorrow morning on ABC!

