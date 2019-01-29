DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour Recoups After Just 12 Weeks

Producer Stacey Mindich announced today that the North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen, which launched September 25, 2018 in Denver, has recouped its investment at a remarkable pace-after only 12 weeks on tour.

The tour, now playing at Seattle's Paramount Theatre through February 2, has broken numerous records across the country. The tour shattered previously-held weekly box office records at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles and was the first show in Ahmanson Theatre history to gross more than $2M in a single playing week. The show also became the highest-grossing week in the history of San Francisco's Curran this December and sold out all available inventory during presales in one day in Tempe, Arizona.

"Dear Evan Hansen is truly a cultural phenomenon that captivated LA audiences every night at the Ahmanson Theatre during our record-breaking run this Fall," said Douglas C. Baker, Center Theatre Group's Producing Director. "We were thrilled with the show's extraordinary ticket sales and can't wait to have the show back at the Ahmanson Theatre in the 2020-21 Season."

"Our audiences across the country have enthusiastically welcomed Dear Evan Hansen in to their hearts," said Lauren Reid, Chief Operating Officer of The John Gore Organization and Broadway Across America. "We look forward to Dear Evan Hansen's long life on the road and can't wait to bring the show to more of our markets in the seasons to come."

The Broadway production recouped its $9.5 million capitalization costs in July 2017, just eight months after the show began performances.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).



Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The show's original cast recently won a Daytime Emmy Award for "Best Musical Performance on a Daytime Talk Show" for their April 2017 performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's "Today Show," only the second Broadway show in history to win that category. The Broadway production recently celebrated its two-year anniversary with a special donation to the Smithsonian, where the show's iconic blue polo and arm cast will now be part of the permanent collection at the National Museum of American History in Washington D.C.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.

In addition to the touring production and the record-breaking Broadway production, Dear Evan Hansen will launch its first international production in Canada, in March 2019 at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, followed by a production in London at the Noël Coward Theatre later in 2019.

Dear Evan Hansen features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Mefford is the choreographer. U.S. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Lindsay Levine. Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Sash Bischoff and Adam Quinn are the Associate Directors. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor.

The touring production of Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Stacey Mindich. The co-producers are Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions, Fakston Productions, Roy Furman, Harris Karma Productions, On Your Marks Group, Darren Bagert, Roger & William Berlind, Bob Boyett, Colin Callender, Caitlin Clements, Freddy DeMann, Dante di Loreto, Bonnie & Kenneth Feld, FickStern Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Robert Greenblatt, Jere Harris and Darren DeVerna, The John Gore Organization, Mike Kriak, David Mirvish, Eva Price, Zeilinger Productions, Adam Zotovich, Ambassador Theatre Group, Independent Presenters Network, and The Shubert Organization, in association with Arena Stage, Molly Smith and Edgar Dobie, and Second Stage Theatre, Carole Rothman, and Casey Reitz. Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson are Executive Producers.

For more information, please visit DearEvanHansen.com

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

