DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Launch Digital Rush Policy

This limited 16-week engagement begins previews tomorrow, January 6.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

Days of Wine and Roses Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Days of Wine and Roses

The Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses is launching a digital rush policy. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award® nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award® winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif.

 

Following the critically acclaimed, sold out run at Atlantic Theater Company, Days of Wine and Roses opens on Broadway on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Studio 54(254 W 54th St, NYC). This limited 16-week engagement begins previews tomorrow, January 6.

 

Rush tickets for Days of Wine and Roses are available for $49 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9:00am. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.

 

Days of Wine and Roses stars Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), with Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tabitha Lawing (Broadway debut), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Tony Carlin (The Lehman Trilogy), Bill English (Anything Goes), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird), Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Nicole Ferguson (Broadway debut), Addie Manthey (Broadway debut) and Kelcey Watson (Broadway debut).

 

Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. The New York Times calls Days of Wine and Roses “a jazzy, aching new musical with wells of compassion!” (Critic’s Pick) and The Washington Post raves, “Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James soar! One of the best new musicals this year.”


Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

 

Days of Wine and Roses features direction by Michael Greif, choreography by Sergio Trujillo and Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrations by Adam Guettel andJamie Lawrence, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA. Judith Schoenfeld serves as production stage manager.

 

Days of Wine and Roses is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Mark Cortale, and Sing Out, Louise! Productions. They are joined by Atlantic Theater Company, Robert Greenblatt, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Wild Oak Media, Bob Boyett Theatricals, and Lucas McMahon, in association with Roundabout Theatre Company.

 

Though it is being performed at Studio 54, Days of Wine and Roses is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

 Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster 



RELATED STORIES

1
Listen: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Recording Photo
Listen: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Recording

Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, has released a cast recording! Featuring music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, the musical ran off-Broadway earlier this year and will come to Broadway in 2024! Listen to the full album here!

2
Photos: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Broadway Cast Begins Rehearsals Photo
Photos: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Broadway Cast Begins Rehearsals

See photos of Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James & more in rehearsals for Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway!

3
Video: Kelli OHara & Brian dArcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND Photo
Video: Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

In this video, watch a as Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James and the company of Days of Wine and Roses meets the press!

4
Photos: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Gets Ready for Broadway Photo
Photos: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Gets Ready for Broadway

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James. Check out photos as the full company meets the press!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 5th, 2024
APPROPRIATE January 4 Performance Canceled Due To IllnessAPPROPRIATE January 4 Performance Canceled Due To Illness
Photo: Hannah Waddingham Visits SPAMALOT on BroadwayPhoto: Hannah Waddingham Visits SPAMALOT on Broadway
Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for DOUBT: A PARABLE on BroadwayPhotos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway

Videos

Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea Video
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
SIX

Recommended For You