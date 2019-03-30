THE CONSERVATIVE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK! #DANCINGTOTHEWHITEHOUSE - NEW GRAPHIC NOVEL SERIES ABOUT ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, PREMIERES ON AMAZON

Once upon a time there was a Wild King who made everyone mishuggah, an Evil Witch with Vertigo and a Dancing Princess who wanted to rule the land. Here's What Happened Next...

March 30, 2019 - Just in time, comes the new politically conservative graphic novel series #DancingToTheWhiteHouse about Socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 2020 (that's right, 2020) presidential campaign, now available at Amazon.

https://tinyurl.com/yxdlklfn

In Book One of the 72-page black-and-white #DancingToTheWhiteHouse, the secret organization M.A.D.S. (Make America Democratic Socialist) persuades Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez ("you don't have to listen to that Nancy Pelosi anymore") she's the only person who can prevent Donald Trump's re-election, destroy capitalism, and stop the extinction of the human race.

Buoyed by campaign promises such as ending racism with high speed rail lines and stopping global warming by abolishing ICE, along with the counsel of the Socialist Chorus ("Democracy huh yeah, what is it good for, ab-so-lute-ly nothing"), Alexandria-mania (featuring the campaign slogan Socialism. Don't Worry. It's Not Our Money) sweeps the country and Ocasio-Cortez becomes the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.

From AOC dance studios and Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming Broadway musical with Jake Gyllenhaal as Riley Roberts, to the Congresswoman guest hosting for Bill Maher, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel during Put The Free Back In Freedom Week, the era of the Green New Deal seems inevitable.

But not so fast. The Evil Witch hatches a plan to thwart AOC - setting the stage for her own daughter's candidacy.

Says writer Gary Morgenstein: "Liberal themed satire is commonly found on Saturday Night Live and late night talk shows as well as MSNBC, CNN, the New York Times, etc., but there's a dearth of satire from the conservative perspective. Maybe because people threaten to beat us up and bar us from college campuses. Conservative humorists are the new underground counter-culture, reflected in this guerrilla style of storytelling. In these crazy times, we need to laugh more, especially at ourselves."

For background, Morgenstein has published five traditional novels including the critically acclaimed A Mound Over Hell, set in 2098 following America's defeat by Islam in World War Three as baseball begins its final season ever.

https://www.bhcpress.com/Books_Morgenstein_A_Mound_Over_Hell.html. He's busy writing Book Two of #DancingToTheWhiteHouse Follow him at @writergary





