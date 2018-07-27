DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Goes Back to School with Brendon Stimson from MEAN GIRLS!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players.

In the episode below, Ben is going back to high school with the Tony-nominated choreography from Mean Girls, with the help of Brendon Stimson. Can you keep up?

Now it's your turn to be the star! Gather your dance troupe, theatre group, friends, family, glee club, show choir, fellow dancers, singers actors, dreamers etc. and film yourselves performing the learned choreography at your school, church, studio, theater, grocery store, barnyard (wherever the spirit moves you), post it on Instagram, and tag @officialbroadwayworld and #DCDA. Get creative and get ready to sweat, laugh and have a DANCE ATTACK!!!