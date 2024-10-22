Cynthia Erivo Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo with WICKED Co-Star Jeff Goldblum for Birthday Post

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's the Wizard's birthday! Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has taken to Instagram to offer co-star Jeff Goldblum her best wishes as the actor celebrates his 72nd birthday on October 22.

"There is absolutely nothing 'terrible' about you. You are all sweetness and light. I hope you have the most wonderful day, and I’m glad I get to share this with you," she says to Goldblum in her post, which she signs 'from your witch.' Goldblum plays the infamous Wizard of Oz in the upcoming two-part adaptation.

Her post also features a new behind-the-scenes photo from the production of the movie. With Emerald City in the background, the black-and-white photo sees the actors embracing on the set of the film, with both stars in full Wicked garb and Erivo donning the iconic hat. Take a look at her post below!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!