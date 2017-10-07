AFTER THE BLAST, Starring Cristin Milioti & William Jackson Harper, Begins Tonight at LCT3

Eboni Booth, Will Connolly, William Jackson Harper, Ben Horner, Cristin Milioti, David Pegram, and Teresa Yenque comprise the cast of the LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater production of After the Blast, a new play by Zoe Kazan, to be directed by Lila Neugebauer.

AFTER THE BLAST begins performances tonight, October 7; open on Monday, October 23; and run for six weeks only through Sunday, November 19 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street).

AFTER THE BLAST is set in the wake of total environmental disaster, when the human population has retreated underground. Experience is simulated. Fertility is regulated. And Anna (to be played by Cristin Milioti) and Oliver (to be played by William Jackson Harper) have one last chance to have a baby.

AFTER THE BLAST will have sets by Daniel Zimmerman, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Eric Southern, sound by Brandon Wolcott, and projections by Lucy Mackinnon.

LCT3 is dedicated to producing the work of new playwrights, directors, and designers and engaging new audiences. André Bishop is Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater. Evan Cabnet is Artistic Director of LCT3.

The LCT3 season program is supported by generous grants from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, Ford Foundation, The Howard Gilman Foundation, Time Warner Foundation, the Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Fund, the Tony Randall Theatrical Fund, the J & AR Foundation, and The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Endowment support is generously provided by Daryl Roth.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Zoe Kazan is the author of the plays Absalom, We Live Here, and Trudy and Max in Love; and the screenplays for the films Ruby Sparks (Independent Spirit Award nomination for Original Screenplay), Wildlife, and the mini-series The Secret History of Wonder Woman. As an actress she has appeared on Broadway in Come Back, Little Sheba (Clarence Derwent Award); The Seagull (Drama Desk Award nomination); and A Behanding in Spokane; and Off-Broadway in Angels in America, Parts I and II; 100 Saints You Should Know (Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk award nominations); as well as in productions with the Roundabout Theatre Company, The New Group, and Manhattan Theatre Club. Her film credits include The Big Sick, The Monster, The F Word, Ruby Sparks, It's Complicated (National Board of Review, Best Ensemble Award), The Exploding Girl (Tribeca Film Festival, Best Actress Award), Me and Orson Welles, and Revolutionary Road. She was nominated for an Emmy Award for her performance in HBO's "Olive Kitteridge" and also appeared in HBO's "The Deuce" and "Bored to Death," and in the NBC series "The Medium."

Lila Neugebauer, who will also direct the upcoming LCT production of The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe this fall, directed the LCT3 production of Kill Floor by Abe Koogler. She directed Annie Baker's The Antipodes; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Everybody; A.R. Gurney's The Wayside Motor Inn (Drama Desk nomination); and a triple bill of Edward Albee's The Sandbox, Maria Irene Fornes' Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro at the Signature Theatre, as well as productions at The New Group, New York Stage & Film, Joe's Pub, Ars Nova, and Clubbed Thumb. Her regional theater credits include productions at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Center Stage, South Coast Rep., Studio Theatre, the Humana Festival at The Actors Theatre of Louisville, and the Berkeley Rep. She is a co-Artistic Director of The Mad Ones.

Eboni Booth Off-Broadway: Fulfillment Center (MTC); Sundown, Yellow Moon (Ars Nova); Ultimate Beauty Bible (Page 73); The Cider House Rules (Atlantic). Other Theater: Family Play (Collaboration Town); Motel Cherry (Clubbed Thumb); Girls in Trouble, The Great Recession (Flea Theater). TV: "Show me a Hero," "Daredevil."

Will Connolly Broadway: Once (also NYTW, A.R.T.). Other Theater: Spacebar: A Broadway Play by Kyle Sugarman (The Wild Project, Studio 42), Be More Chill (Two River Theater). Co-writer/composer of the musical Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons). Founding member of The NOLA Project. TV: "Person of Interest," "Deadbeat" (Hulu). Original Music: Caterpillars of the Commonwealth, Freddie Won the Toss. Education: MFA, Yale School of Drama.

William Jackson Harper Broadway: All The Way. Off-Broadway includes Placebo, A Cool Dip int the Barren Sharan Crick (Playwrights Horizons); You Got Older (HERE Arts Center); A Family for All Occasions (LABrynth); Modern Terrorism (Second Stage); Massacre (Rattlestick); The Total Bent, Titus Andronicus (The Public); Ruined (MTC); Rich Boyfriend (New Group); Paradise Park, Queens Boulevard (Signature). Regional: A.R.T, Shakespeare on the Sound, Goodman, Dallas Theater Center, Dallas Shakespeare, Plana Rep, Shakespeare in Santa Fe. Film: Paterson, 30, How to Tell You're a Douchbag, True Story, That's What She Said, All Good Things. TV: "The Good Place," "The Breaks," "Deadbeat," "The Blacklist," "Person of Interest," "Unforgettable," "30 Rock," "The Electric Company." Education: BFA, College of Santa Fe.

Ben Horner LCT: Macbeth, War Horse. Broadway: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Off-Broadway: Fucking A (Signature); The Gods Are Pounding My Head, Zomboid (Ontological-Hysteric Theater); Bingo with the Indians, seating ARRANGEMENTS, Smoke and Mirrors (Flea Theater); Mustard (La Mama E.T.C.). Other Theater: An Octoroon (Soho Rep); Imogen Says Nothing, Romeo and Juliet (Yale Rep); Macbeth (Wachovia Playhouse); As You Like It, The Tempest (Colorado Shakespeare Festival). Film: Deliver Us From Evil. TV: "High Maintenance," "Mr. Robot," "Marvel's Luke Cage," "Person of Interest." Founding Member: Good Belly. Education: BFA, NYU (Stella Adler Studio/Experimental Theatre Wing); MFA, Yale School of Drama.

Cristin Milioti LCT3: Stunning (Lortel nomination). Broadway: Once (Tony, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Coram Boy, Lieutenant of Inishmore. Off-Broadway: Lazarus, Once (Lortel nom.), The Little Foxes, The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (NYTW); That Face (MTC); The Retributionists (Playwrights Horizons); Some Americans Abroad (Second Stage). Film: Breakable You, The Wolf of Wall Street, It Had To Be You, Sleepwalk with Me, Brass Teapot, Bert and Arnie's Guide to Friendship, Blood Relative, Year of the Carnivore, Greetings from the Shore. TV: "Black Mirror," "Ride or Die," "Fargo," "The Mindy Project," "A to Z," "How I Met Your Mother," "30 Rock," "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife," "The Unusuals," "The Sopranos." Education: NYU.

David Pegram LCT: War Horse. Off-Broadway: Animal (Atlantic); New York Spectacular, New York Spring Spectacular (Radio City); The 1's and 2's, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore (The Tank). Other Theater: The Lion in Winter (Guthrie), The Piano Lesson, Love & Intrigue, Fly (Cincinnati Playhouse), A Few Good Men (Alley Theatre), Broke-ology (TheatreWorks). Film: Camp Wedding. TV: "Madam Secretary," "The Family." Education: BFA, Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University.

Teresa Yenque Broadway: A Streetcar Named Desire (Roundabout). Other Theater includes Mariela, The House of Bernarda Alba, Blood Wedding, Bad Bood, Chronicle of a Death Foretold (Spanish Rep.); La Luz de un Cigarrillo (LATEA); Los Jibaros Progresistas, The Last Bernarda (Puerto Rican Traveling); The Fifth Column (Mint); Night Over Taos (Intar); Red Beans (Retablo). Film includes Musical Chairs, Cedar Rapids, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, The War Boys. TV includes "You Don't Know Jack," "30 Rock," "Hope & Faith," "The Sopranos," "The Division," "Ed" (Carmela), "Law & Order," "The Blue Diner."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles