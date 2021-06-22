Corbin Bleu Will Host the 2021 Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards have found their host for 2021! Broadway, film & television star Corbin Bleu will host the 2021 show which will be presented online on Thursday, July 15th at 7:30 PM. The Jimmy Awards will feature an evening of dynamic ensemble and solo performances by the nation's most talented high school musical theatre performers and will culminate with two students presented with a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award.

"Corbin Bleu is an awe-inspiring performer who can do it all. There's no doubt that many of our nominees discovered musical theatre though his memorable performance in the High School Musical franchise. We're thrilled that he will be hosting this year's Jimmy Awards show," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "After the challenging year that we've faced, arts education is more important than ever and we're proud that The Jimmy Awards can provide an opportunity for these talented future theatre professionals to shine and for fans to discover the stars of the future."

Corbin Bleu most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2019 hit musical revival of Kiss Me, Kate. On Broadway he has also starred in Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical; Godspell; and In the Heights. Other stage highlights include Hairspray and Mamma Mia!, both at The Hollywood Bowl. In 2018, He starred in Singin' in the Rain at the Muny in St. Louis and Anything Goes at Arena Stage in Washington, DC. Probably best known for playing Chad Danforth in Disney's Emmy Award-winning High School Musical franchise, his film and television credits include: To Write Love on Her Arms, Nurse 3-D and The Monkey's Paw, "Supergirl," "Franklin & Bash," "Blue Bloods," "Psych," "Castle," "The Fosters," "Chicago Med," and "Dynasty." In 2021, He will reunite with his High School Musical co-star, Monique Coleman in Lifetime's television movie, A Christmas Dance Reunion.

Judges were also announced for the 2021 Jimmys and are comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award-winning producers, award-winning casting experts and industry professionals. Winners, finalists, and semifinalists will be selected by Kent Gash, Montego Glover, Brian Moreland, Alecia Parker, Tara Rubin, Luis Salgado, Nick Scandalios and Bernie Telsey. Preliminary judges who evaluated and cast nominees included Pun Bandhu, Rashad Chambers, KRISTIAN CHARBONIER, Stephanie Klapper, Kevin Metzger-TIMSON, and Thom Sesma.

Additionally, the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO will be given to Katelin Ruzzamenti Knight, Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts, Salt Lake City, Utah and Benjamin Pesenti, Elmont Memorial High School, Elmont, NY. These teachers will be honored for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor at the most recent past Jimmy Awards ceremony, in 2019.

In 2021, all coaching, rehearsals, and activities will take place online for the 72 nominees from 36 regions around the US. This year, a total of 20 awards and scholarships are available to participants. The program has been the catalyst for more than $4,000,000 in educational scholarships to date, and several previous student participants have been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions .

Student performers qualify for the national program by earning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards ceremonies presented by Broadway League-member performing arts centers. Each year, more than 100,000 students participate in these events.

