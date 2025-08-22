The Jimmy Awards Announce Date for 2026 Ceremony

Click Here for More on Jimmy Awards

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 17th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 7:30pm at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. The annual ceremony shines a spotlight on the best of high school musical theatre talent, featuring nominees from over 50 regions nationwide.

“The Jimmy Awards are a powerful reminder of the transformative impact that arts education can have on young people,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “Each year, we are inspired by the skill, dedication, and passion these students bring to the stage. These are the future stars and leaders of our industry, and the Jimmy Awards is the beginning of their journey.”

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual talent in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The program impacts approximately 150,000 students who participate in regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. The 2026 Jimmy Awards anticipates welcoming 116 nominees from 58 cities across the country as they make their debuts on a Broadway stage. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the Jimmy Awards has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to advance a national conversation about the importance of arts education, honor teachers and their schools’ commitment to performing arts education, and contribute to the development of future arts workers and audiences for live performing arts in communities across America.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a 10-day theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway’s most accomplished professionals. Their experience will culminate in an extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. For more information, please visit JimmyAwards.com.

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation Inc., its philanthropic division. The Foundation’s mission is to support the arts education, community engagement, and audience access programs of the Broadway League, which envisions a world that universally recognizes Broadway theatre as a dynamic, vibrant, inclusive, and accessible entertainment experience. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at www.JimmyAwards.com.