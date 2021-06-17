72 High School Students Earn Nominations for the 2021 Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards have just announced this year's 72 nominees from 36 regions around the US. The national student showcase will be streamed on Thursday, July 15th at 7:30 PM. The show will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will culminate with two students presented with a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award with a total of 20 awards and scholarships available to participants.

The 2021 Jimmys will also welcome eight student reporters from Regional Awards Programs around the country. During the Jimmy Awards production week, these junior journalists will sit in on many of the online sessions and rehearsals attended by the performer nominees. Each student reporter will submit a series of videos providing "on the ground" reporting on the nominee experience and how the production is being put together. In addition, the student reporters will meet with industry professionals who can provide first-hand experience and advice on the digital and press landscape surrounding the Broadway industry.

JOSIAH AHO

The 5th Avenue Theatre: Celebrating High School Musicals

Seattle, WA

Ferndale High School

RYLEIGH ANDREWS

The Kelli O'Hara Awards

Oklahoma City, OK

Choctaw High School

PHILLIP ARCA

The Jerry Herman Awards

Los Angeles, CA

West Covina High School

HALLE AUDETTE

Spotlight Education

Minneapolis, MN

Totino-Grace High School

TYLER BALDWIN

ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards

Tempe, AZ

Queen Creek High School

BRYSON BATTLE

The Blumey Awards

Charlotte, NC

Hickory Ridge High School

BRYNN BRADY

Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards

Logan, UT

Davis High School

NATHAN BRAVO

Lucie Arnaz Awards

Palm Springs, CA

John W. North High School

JASTON BROOKS

Stars of Tomorrow

Rochester, NY

Newark High School

BENJAMIN BROWN

Philadelphia Independence Awards

Philadelphia, PA

Upper Dublin High School

JADA BUNCH

The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards

Memphis, TN

Northpoint Christian School

ISABELLA VICTORIA CHANEY

Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards

Atlanta, GA

Greenbrier High School

LAUREN CLAXTON

Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards

Cleveland, OH

Wadsworth Senior High School

JUSTIN COOLEY

Blue Star Awards

Kansas City, MO

Olathe East High School

KRISTIANA CORONA

ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards

Tempe, AZ

Hamilton High School

JILLIAN COSSETTA

Broadway Star of the Future

Tampa, FL

Gulf Coast High School

ALEX DASPIT

The Jerry Awards

Madison, WI

McFarland High School

DALLYS EDWARDS

CAPA Marquee Awards

Columbus, OH

Pickerington High School North

VICTORIA EVANS

The 5th Avenue Theatre: Celebrating High School Musicals

Seattle, WA

Tahoma Senior High School

MEGAN FIORELLA

Stars of Tomorrow

Rochester, NY

Pittsford Sutherland High School

RAFAELLA FIORE MARK

The Enchantment Awards

Albuquerque, NM

Santa Fe Preparatory School

TAYLOR GARLICK

Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards

Logan, UT

Farmington High School

KIARA GEOLINA

The Broadway San Diego Awards

San Diego, CA

San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts

MIGUEL GIL

Applause Awards

Orlando, FL

Windermere High School

LUIS GONZALEZ GALINDO

Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards

Las Vegas, NV

Rancho High School

CALEB GOULD

The Kenny Awards

Buffalo, NY

Eden Junior Senior High School

BEN GRAY

The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards

Memphis, TN

Evangelical Christian School

TYLER GUINTO-BRODY

Gene Kelly Awards

Pittsburgh, PA

Elizabeth Forward High School

WILSON HA

Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards

Cleveland, OH

Hawken School

NOAH HENRY

Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards

Nashville, TN

Hillsboro High School

NALIAH HERNANDEZ

Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards

San Antonio, TX

North East School of the Arts

KASEY HERNANDEZ

The Rita Moreno Awards

San Jose, CA

Novato High School

KENDALL HICKS

The Monte Awards: Southern Arizona's Musical Theatre Finals

Tucson, AZ

Ironwood Ridge High School

NATHAN HIYKEL

Nebraska High School Theater Academy

Omaha, NE

Blaire High School

ELENA HOLDER

Triangle Rising Stars

Durham, NC

Durham School Of The Arts

LAËTITIA HOLLARD

The Jerry Awards

Madison, WI

McFarland High School

PARKER JACKSON

Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards

Dallas, TX

John H. Guyer High School

JASON KOCH

Sutton Foster Awards

East Lansing, MI

Portage Northern High School

KATRIANA KOPPE

The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance

New York, NY

Wantagh High School

MATEO LIZCANO

The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance

New York, NY

Frank Sinatra School Of The Arts

AUDREY LOGAN

Gene Kelly Awards

Pittsburgh, PA

South Fayette High School

MOLLY MARTIN

Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards

Las Vegas, NV

Green Valley High School

ABIGAIL MCAULEY

Henry Mancini Awards

Midland, PA

Knoch Senior High School

BRADY MCCOMAS

The Kelli O'Hara Awards

Oklahoma City, OK

Ada High School

AIDEN JAMES MCCOY

The Monte Awards: Southern Arizona's Musical Theatre Finals

Tucson, AZ

Ironwood Ridge High School

KATE MCCRACKEN

The Blumey Awards

Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Latin School

MARCUS MCGEE

Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

Chicago, IL

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School

MILO MEE

The Rita Moreno Awards

San Jose, CA

Archbishop Mitty High School

JOSHUA MESSMORE

Triangle Rising Stars

Durham, NC

Saint David's School

LAUREN MEYER

Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program

Appleton, WI

St. Mary Catholic High School

ARI MIKELS

Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards

Atlanta, GA

Lakeview Academy

SHINA MITCHELL

Applause Awards

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips High School

TALIA MOBLEY

The Kenny Awards

Buffalo, NY

West Seneca West Senior High School

WILLIAM MORRIS

The Broadway San Diego Awards

San Diego, CA

Canyon Crest Academy

SYDNEY OLSON

Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

Chicago, IL

Harry D. Jacobs High School

GRANT PACE

Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards

San Antonio, TX

ZACH Performing Arts Academy

NICAYA-ISABELLA RIOS

High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors

Schenectady, NY

Guilderland High School

NICK SANCHEZ-ZARKOS

CAPA Marquee Awards

Columbus, OH

Olentangy Liberty High School

SCOUT SANTORO

High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors

Schenectady, NY

Shaker High School

AUDREY SAUCIER

Nebraska High School Theater Academy

Omaha, NE

Harry A. Burke High School

BELLA SEIGO

Sutton Foster Awards

East Lansing, MI

Grand Ledge High School

KATIE SMITH

Philadelphia Independence Awards

Philadelphia, PA

Plymouth Whitemarsh High School

DJ SPANG

Henry Mancini Awards

Midland, PA

Hopewell Senior High School

RONALD SPOTO

Broadway Star of the Future

Tampa, FL

Harrison School for the Arts

ZACHARY SULLIVAN

Spotlight Education

Minneapolis, MN

Minnetonka High School

JAAZIAH VALLANO

The Enchantment Awards

Albuquerque, NM

Penn Foster High School

ARIANNA VILA

Lucie Arnaz Awards

Palm Springs, CA

John W. North High School

KUPER WALKER

The Jerry Herman Awards

Los Angeles, CA

University High School Charter

KELLY WHITLOW

Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards

Nashville, TN

Ravenwood High School

SHANTEL WILLIAMS

Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards

Dallas, TX

Plano Senior High School

MICKEY WIRTZ

Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program

Appleton, WI

Pulaski High School

AVA WOLESKY

Blue Star Awards

Kansas City, MO

Liberty North High School



Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Each year, more than 100,000 students participate in these annual events. For more information about this and the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com . Follow the Jimmy Awards on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter & YouTube !In 2021, all coaching, rehearsals, and activities will take place online for the nominees. The program has been the catalyst for more than $4,000,000 in educational scholarships to date, and several previous student participants have been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions .

Additionally, the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO will be given to Katelin Ruzzamenti Knight, Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts, Salt Lake City, Utah and Benjamin Pesenti, Elmont Memorial High School, Elmont, NY. These teachers will be honored for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor at the most recent past Jimmy Awards ceremony, in 2019.

Before this year's ceremony, BroadwayWorld is catching up with some of the program's alumni!

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation and Pittsburgh CLO in honor of legendary Broadway producer/theatre owner James M. Nederlander, and are supported by many leading theatre industry organizations.

Photo Credit: Mark Abramson

Apples and Oranges Arts is the streaming and video production partner. The official media partner is WABC-TV.

The Broadway League conducts the program through The Broadway League Foundation, which acts as its philanthropic arm. Part of the Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation and awareness of the theatrical arts, and since its founding in 1993, has supported several projects to help preserve Broadway's heritage and expose new audiences to Broadway theatre. The Foundation is a corporation organized under the Not-for-Profit Corporation Law of the State of New York, the purposes of which are exclusively charitable as defined in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Donations to support the program can be made at JimmyAwards.com.