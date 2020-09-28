Conch Shell Productions and HB Studio Announce #BlueLightSeries Fall 2020 Finalist Plays
Performances are on Oct. 9, 16, 23, and 30 at 9 p.m. EST.
Conch Shell Productions, in co-production with HB Studio, will present #BlueLightSeries featuring live streamed performances on Oct. 9, 16, 23, and 30 at 9 p.m. EST.
#BlueLightSeries is a co-production inspired by a mutual commitment to create art that articulates today's stories and experiences and brings people together. The series will feature four new short comedic plays written by Caribbean American playwrights Magaly Colimon-Christopher, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Juan Ramirez, Jr. and Gretchen Suarez-Pena. Tickets are now on sale online Conch Shell Productions.
#BlueLightSeries' four new short plays include "I Married a Black Republican," a dark comedy written by Conch Shell Productions' founder Magaly Colimon-Christopher and directed by Tanya Taylor; "The Customer Voting Service," a comedy of ideas written by Juan Ramirez, Jr. and directed by Susan Tenney; "The Arithmetic of Memory," a tragicomedy written by Gretchen Suarez-Pena and directed by Teisha Duncan; and "I Saw Jesus in Toa Baja," a fable-tragicomedy written by Nelson Diaz-Marcano and directed by Kat Yen.
#BlueLightSeries Schedule
Artist Chat
Introducing #BlueLightSeries writers and producing partners
Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. EST and 6 p.m. PST
Presented on Facebook Live
The series kicks off with an Artist Chat featuring Conch Shell Productions' Artistic Director and playwright Magaly Colimon-Christopher, HB Studio Executive and Artistic Director Edith Meeks and playwrights Juan Ramirez, Jr., Gretchen Suarez-Pena, and Nelson Diaz-Marcano in a discussion about their work and the impact of comedy during hard times. The Artist Chat will be moderated by Conch Shell Productions Literary Manager and Dramaturg Sergei Burbank.
#BlueLightSeries Program A:
Live Performances of Two One-Act Plays with Q&A
Friday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. EST and 6 p.m. PST
Friday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. EST and 6 p.m. PST
"I Married a Black Republican" by Magaly Colimon-Christopher
On the eve of this year's presidential election, Grace (a staunch Haitian-American Democrat), discovers her new husband is a Floridian Republican and struggles between destroying her newfound political enemy or loving him. Will love win?
"The Customer Voting Service" by Juan Ramirez, Jr.
After waking up from a coma in 2040, Marc gets his Citizen Call Check-In from a representative named Lani who informs him that voting isn't only mandatory, but that he must make his choice now. Will he?
#BlueLightSeries Program B:
Live Performances of Two One-Act Plays with Q&A
Friday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. EST and 6 p.m. PST
Friday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. EST and 6 p.m. PST
"The Arithmetic of Memory" by Gretchen Suarez-Pena
Claudine and Missy work to remember the ones they've lost, even as they try not to lose themselves.
"I Saw Jesus in Toa Baja" by Nelson Diaz-Marcano
Leslie, a non-binary Puerto Rican, recaps the first 60 days after a Hurricane left their home devastated and how their meetings with a certain divine figure changes their course.
