On November 10th at 7:30pm at Symphony Space - Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, Composers Concordance presents 'Estonian Connections,' featuring flutists Maarika Järvi and Monika Matthiesen, bassoonist Martin Kuuskman, and the CompCord Ensemble, conducted by David Rozenblatt. Cultures collide as works by contemporary Estonian composers are heard alongside those from American composers, inspired by the event's theme. Premieres include 'The Man Who Loved Locks,' based on Estonian legend, with music by Gene Pritsker and poetry by Erik T. Johnson. This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of The Estonian Ministry of Culture.

Staying in rotation for 35 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past, but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs, and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music, performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

"An unwavering force in giving composers exposure through concert bookings and its own record label, the intrepid new-music organization Composers Concordance" -The Brooklyn Rail. "For the past 30 years, Composers Concordance has been a booster for local composers, through both its concerts across the city and a record label." -The Wall Street Journal. "Enterprising new music organization" -The New York Times. "The Composers Concordance folks are unpredictable and at times refreshingly irreverent in a reverent sort of way....ingenious fun" -Classical-Modern Music Review. "Edgy... boisterous... demanding our attention" -San Diego Story. "These men and women are creating exciting music with elements of jazz, world music and many experimental techniques blended with equal parts classical tradition and playing techniques." -Asbury Park Press. "There is considerable evidence to show that Composers Concordance may be one of the most exciting labels in American contemporary music." -JazzdaGama.





