Classic Stage Company Has Announced Three-Week Extension and Additional Casting for ASSASSINS

Classic Stage Company has announced a three-week extension, additional cast members, and the creative team for the company's staging of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed by John Doyle. The production will now run April 2 - June 7 (opening April 16) at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater at Classic Stage Company (136 E. 13th St, New York), spanning ten weeks of Sondheim's 90th birthday year. Tickets for all extension performances will go on sale Tuesday, March 10, at noon EST.



Joining the cast are Eddie Cooper (The Cradle Will Rock, This Ain't No Disco), as The Proprietor; and Brad Giovanine (The Great Comet, The Awesome 80s Prom), Bianca Horn (The Color Purple, The Play That Goes Wrong), Whit K. Lee (Evergreen, "Law & Order: SVU"), Rob Morrison (Frankenstein, Avenue Q), Zell Steele Morrow (Fun Home, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and Katrina Yaukey (The Great Comet, Cabaret) as members of the ensemble.



The cast includes Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher, Next to Normal), as John Hinckley, Jr.; Tavi Gevinson (Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth and Ivo van Hove's production of The Crucible), as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie, Tumacho), as Samuel Byck; four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fiddler on the Roof, Fun Home), as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County, American Son), as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, "Fosse/Verdon") as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress), as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, The Addams Family), as Giuseppe Zangara; and three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This, Falsettos), as Leon Czolgosz.



Today CSC also announced the Assassins creative team: John Doyle (Direction/Set Design), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Design), Jane Cox and Tess James (Lighting Design), Matt Stine (Sound Design), Steve Channon (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig Design), Greg Jarrett (Music Supervisor / Orchestrations), Telsey + Company (Casting), Bernita Robinson (Production Stage Manager), and Hollace Jeffords (Assistant Stage Manager).



Assassins completes the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals John Doyle has directed, having staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures (at CSC in 2017) and Road Show (at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011)-to wide acclaim. It is a journey through the dark side of the American dream that explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





