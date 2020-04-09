Cirque du Soleil to Present New Special on CirqueConnect Featuring Acts From ALEGRIA, KÀ AND KOOZA
For a third week in a row, Cirque du Soleil will be presenting a brand new 60-minute special on its new digital content hub, CirqueConnect, at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect. Moved by a desire to stay connected to its fans, the Cirque du Soleil content hub provides a source of high-quality entertainment for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes, as safety measures to combat the virus (COVID-19) have suspended live entertainment across the globe.
After presenting some of the best moments from KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities, ''O", LUZIA, Amaluna, BAZZAR and VOLTA, this Friday's 60-minute special will feature acts from the famous and iconic show Alegria. There will also be a few highlights from the Las Vegas favorite KÀ, and acts from the colorful touring show KOOZA.
Tune in on cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect
